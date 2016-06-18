Pembroke Township welcomes one-of-a-kind home

On a very low-volume gravel road in eastern Pembroke Township, hidden from view by trees in full summer dress, stands what is undoubtedly one of the most unusual homes in Kankakee County.

With its unusual "butterfly" roof, designed to capture the most of the sun's radiant energy possible, it looks like it could have just landed on the site, or might be ready to take off. Its bright yellow exterior adds to the butterfly effect.

The structure is the new home of Barbara Rose and Neil Peck, who were attracted to Pembroke Township through their advocacy of local foods and preservation of natural areas, including Pembroke's black oak savannas.

It was featured last Saturday in a "Preserving Pembroke Butts on the Bus Awareness Tour" of the township, organized by Pat Russell and others to show "why we love and wish to preserve this small, poverty stricken community that is so rich in history, culture and natural resources."

Rose does volunteer policy work for the Angelic Organics Learning Center at Caledonia, Ill., near Rockford, that "helps urban and rural people build local food systems."

Through that work, she met Johari Cole Kweli, a 24-year Pembroke farmer, small-farm advocate and teacher at the Lorenzo R. Smith Sustainability and Technology Academy in Pembroke Township.

Her husband, Neil Peck, a general contractor and owner of S.N. Builders in Chicago, is a volunteer with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County.

"Johari invited us to her farm (in 2013) and my husband saw the black oak savannas," Rose said. "Three weeks later, we bought 10 acres."

They spent a year researching sustainable building methods and settled on the butterfly-roofed structure, 72 feet long and 24 wide, with the taller of two 72-foot sides facing south. "It's as close to net-zero as we could get," she said, meaning the home systems produce nearly all the energy they consume.

Peck said the home will be one of 16 in Illinois to be featured on a U.S. Green Building Council tour the last weekend in July.

During last week's tour, Patty Wisniewski, producer of the widely-acclaimed PBS documentary "Everglades of the North," interviewed Rose and Peck and others in the community for a sequel to that profile of the historic Grand Kankakee Marsh.

The bus tour, driven by Russell and narrated by Cole Kweli, also focused on the world-class black oak savannas of the township, its small family farms and ranches, education, business and its rich history, including the arrival in 1862 of Joseph "Pap" Tetter, his freed-slave wife, Mary, and their 18 children — the first known black settlers.

"Pap Tetter was not runaway slave," Cole Kweli said. "They came with 18 children, I don't think he was running away with 18 children."

The family arrived after a long, daring and perilous trip from North Carolina, according to the 1977 Pembroke Township Centennial Celebration book written by Tetter's grandson, the late Robert E. "Bobby" Hayes, longtime township supervisor. Seven of their children died the first year in the noxious swamp they found. Four more would perish without having families of their own, but many Tetter descendants still live in the region.

Cole Kweli noted that although 50 percent of the township is farmed by "corporate farmers," Pembroke is the home of the greatest concentration of black family farmers in Illinois, who sell their produce at home and in Chicago-area farmers markets, and to the greatest number of black-owned horse ranches.

She and others also note that other Chicago metropolitan residents, like Rose and Peck, have discovered the township and built new homes there. That follows the 20th century moves of many original black settlers who moved from the rural deep South to Chicago in the Great Migration, but longed for their rural roots and found Pembroke.

Cole Kweli also said, "The Hispanic population of the township is growing by leaps and bounds. We're very pleased they chose our community to come to root themselves and also to increase our school population." They have been attracted to the township to build family homes, small farms and cattle, horse and sheep ranches, she said.