5 things you didn't know about Clifton

Sitting down with Clifton Village President Andrew Winkel, you might learn a few things about this Iroquois County community. He offered five particular notes he's learned along the way to the mayor's office.

<strong>Why 'Clifton?'</strong>

No one is sure about the source of the name. It is commonly believed Clifton was named by William A. Viets, also known as "The Father of Clifton." The story goes that Viets spent time in his youth in Clifton Springs, N.Y., and later stayed at the Clifton House in Chicago; from these two associations, he chose the name "Clifton" in 1857.

<strong>You have to mention the pool</strong>

The Centennial Pool was not completed during or for the 100-year anniversary of the village, but the money earned from that celebration. About $16,000 was the seed money that started the pool fund in 1963. Residents worked to raise another $45,000. And the final fundraiser was a Boy Scout march from Kankakee to Clifton in the summer of 1965.

<strong>There's really a library here</strong>

The Clifton Public Library District is completely surrounded by the Central Citizens' Library District. But the Central district is a Johnny-come-lately. Clifton's library was founded in 1903 through a public vote.

<strong>Pick up the Advocate</strong>

Clifton's weekly newspaper has been in print since Feb. 25, 1893. It originally was called The Comet and didn't become the Advocate until 1902. Therese Simoneau, who was once a Clifton Central High School Comet, is the editor-publisher.

<strong>Making train tracks cool</strong>

The Clifton Greenway now is a landscaped walking path between Main Street and the railroad tracks, and it's being extended during this year to include the southern half of the village. The original greenway project was finished in 2012. The nonprofit Clifton Community Development Corporation has begun coordinating the removal of utility poles, the installation of sidewalks and the landscaping for the final phase of the project.