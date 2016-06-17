Lincoln-Way district under federal investigation

NEW LENOX — Documents show the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a suburban Chicago school district's bonds, budgets and annual financial reports.

The Daily Southtown reported the SEC sent a letter and subpoena to Lincoln-Way High School District 210 on June 6.

The newspaper obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act request. The school also is facing a federal grand jury investigation of its finances.

The SEC tells the district in its letter that the agency is trying to determine if any federal securities laws were violated. The school district said in a news release that it is cooperating fully. It must give the SEC the requested records by June 27.

The newspaper reported the district admitted in April to depositing millions of bond dollars into the wrong account.

"The investigation and subpoena do not mean any laws have been broken nor does the investigation mean we have a negative opinion of any person, entity or security," the SEC said in its letter to the district.

Lincoln-Way officials released the subpoena in response to a public records request from the Daily Southtown.

It's the latest controversy for the embattled school district, which also is facing a federal grand jury probe of its finances and Superdog, a controversial dog training school built by former Superintendent Lawrence Wyllie.

The district includes four high schools — Lincoln-Way Central in New Lenox, Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort, Lincoln-Way West in New Lenox and Lincoln-Way North in Frankfort Square. North, which was built just 10 years ago, recently was closed because of the district's financial problems.