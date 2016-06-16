Long live the Kankakee mallow

It is not often that Kankakee County can host an event with worldwide exclusivity.

This week, hidden away from the eyes of the masses, the Kankakee mallow (Iliamna remota) revealed its flowers for the first time in more than 10 years.

Mother nature didn't call, text or tweet the news to anyone. Last week when I visited, she still had her treasured floral gifts bundled up in their botanic wrapping paper. Then, on Tuesday of this week, I got a text message from local resident and fellow nature enthusiast John Sullivan, who had visited the island that evening. The bloom party has begun.

The Kankakee mallow is profoundly unique to Kankakee County and we should be proud. The flower itself is known to naturally occur only on Langham Island, in Kankakee River State Park. Nowhere else in the entire world has the mallow been found growing naturally, though it has been made commercially available for garden settings.

It was discovered on June 29, 1872, by the Rev. E.J. Hill, a Kankakee High School teacher and pastor described by the Illinois Department of Conservation as "... a famous botanist of the late 1800s, who is probably best known for his discovery of the northern pin oak tree" and who made first reports of numerous species in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Until very recently, the island's historically significant ecosystem was crashing. This was mostly because of the waves of invasive species that had taken root there and spread like mad during the last few decades. The takeover was enhanced by the slowdown of active mechanical/chemical management and the ever important tool of prescribed fire.

In 2005, a study was done by Northeastern Illinois University that described the state of the island and did a stem count of the Kankakee mallow populations at that time and found 1,074 stems. Since that survey, darkness set in as exotic shrubs like the Amur honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii) began to shade out the sun-loving mallows.

Fast forward to the summer of 2014 and the Illinois Native Plant Society annual gathering being held at neighboring Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see. A field trip was planned to Langham Island so people who came from all over the state could see our only endemic flower left in Illinois.

The group paddled over with high hopes that quickly drifted away as they reached the bank. By then, the wall of shrubs had become so thick and gangly that any attempt to breach it was met with fierce resistance. Safe to say, no Kankakee mallows could be found that day.

However, this story clearly has a happy ending and, thankfully, hope was not lost in the brief moment of despair. That meeting and failed trip spawned a new volunteer group call the Friends of Langham Island. Our core mission from the beginning was to bring back the Kankakee mallow and the island's one-of-a-kind ecology.

Workdays started a month later and have been occurring about once a month since. People from all over Illinois have come to this 20-acre island, bearing with them every known variety of brush clearing devices with a future mallow bloom possibility in the back of all of our minds.

Using the restoration ecology best practices and past historical data, we were able to locate and alleviate most of the invasive pressure at the old sites where the mallows had occurred. In the spring of 2015, we got our first glimpse of the reward of our sweat equity as roughly 1,000 mallow seedlings appeared before our eyes. We knew the seed bank still had viability, but we didn't know if our withdrawals would be in the right places.

The key technique that brought the mallows back to life was our "rolling bonfires." Midewin ecologist Bill Glass, who had done work on the island back in the 1980s, suggested to us that the mallow seeds would need a light fire to germinate. Traditional brush pile fires scorch the earth below and sterilize the soil seed bank. With some discussion online and in person, it was decided that we would light a brush pile on fire and, just when we thought the ground had been licked by flames enough, we would roll the pile away. Our biggest Kankakee mallow seedling population came up in one of these rolling burn scars. In the future, once the island reaches a tipping point in vegetation recovery, we will be able to use prescribed fire over the entire area to replicate this technique. Presently, there is not enough fuel for this management technique to be fully utilized.

Currently only a few of the plants are in bloom, but we expect, as the next month goes by, that many more plants will follow suit.

<strong>Volunteers needed</strong>

The work is far from being done on the island and in important natural areas all across Illinois. If you want to volunteer at the island, please email me and check out the Friends of Langham Island Facebook page.

Community volunteers like you are what will save some of our greatest natural resources. Hopefully, the Kankakee mallow and its success can be a catalyst for other species that need a helping hand.

<strong>Thank-yous</strong>

There are way too many people to thank that have allowed us to arrive at this point. I want to thank a few by name:

Bill Glass and John Schwegman for all the historical Kankakee mallow information they provided.

Chris Benda for leading the field trip that resulted in the need to save the population.

Illinois Nature Preserve Commission biologist Kim Roman, IDNR heritage biologist Dan Kirk and Kankakee River State Park Superintendent Kathy Pangle for guidance and much-needed supplies.

The Illinois Native Plant Society and all of its local members for anchoring the base of the volunteer group on the island.

Plants of Concern Program manager Rachel Goad at the Chicago Botanic Garden for her rare plant expertise and resources.

Stephen Packard for his vast wisdom in ecology and for helping teach us about community organizing for nature.

The Volunteer Stewardship Network (VSN) for the grant support and regional outreach they have done.

Floyd and Janine Catchpole for the use of their boat at workdays.

There are so many people and partners to thank (music starts playing) but for now … Long live the Kankakee mallow.