Tractors for a Cure fundraiser set for July 16

The sixth annual Tractors for A Cure fundraiser will be held at a new venue on July 16 in downtown Peotone.

The event will be held on Second Street between Crawford and Main streets beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

Dean Bettenhausen, founder of Tractors for A Cure, knows all too well how, "Every family has someone who has been affected with some form of cancer" as in his case, his daughter, Annie, was affected. Best news yet is she's now 11 years clean this September.

In 2011, Bettenhausen and his team of volunteers sponsored the inaugural Tractors for a Cure fundraiser on his farm in rural Beecher to support The American Cancer Society. Since 2011 through last year's event, Tractors for a Cure has raised more than $184,000 for the American Cancer Society.

All the Relay for Life teams for the Monee/Beecher/Manteno/Peotone area are asked to participate in the event this day as well by setting up their booths (and their own tents) to promote their team fundraising effort for the American Cancer Society. Contact Dean Bettenhausen for more information at 708-243-8877. Relay for Life will be held the following week at the Peotone Junior High on Friday, July 22.

The first 40 registered tractors will receive a gift bag of goodies, and all tractor registrants will be entered into a drawing for gift cards/door prizes sponsored by Monroe Striggow from Striggow Insurance Agency. Tractor parade participants can drive or ride a tractor by itself or have a tractor pulling a wagon/barge. There is no prize this year for the best decorated barge/wagon unless a sponsor becomes available at a later date.

For more information and a complete schedule of events as the event draws near, visit tractorsforacure.com. Emails can be sent to tractorsforacure@gmail.com.