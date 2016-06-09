Helping turtles cross the road

It seems from the response from last week's map turtle article that I am not alone in my love of these creatures.

Right now is a good time to be out turtle watching for sure, but you also can see many turtles crossing the road away from our rivers and creeks. They are either going to lay eggs or are visiting a new watering hole. With all this going on, your chances of encountering a turtle face to face is higher and, if you are like me, you really can't resist picking them up.

Here are a few tips to make the encounter more enjoyable for you and safer for the turtle.

1. Turtles will bite you if provoked. Always keep your fingers away from the mouth and DON'T taunt the turtle by placing things in front of its face.

2. If you see a turtle crossing the road, you always should make sure there is a safe spot for you to pull over first. The turtle is on a mission where they are pointed, so make sure you move them in that direction and not backward. They are likely to just turn back around and cross the road again for their original purpose.

3. There is a proper way to handle turtles and specifically common snappers, which can be more aggressive. I reached out to well-known professional herpetologist Tom Anton for this question.

"I wrap my hands around the front of the REAR legs, with my thumbs over the back of the carapace (upper shell) for leverage. This technique keeps the head of the turtle aimed away from me and rear feet from kicking/scratching my arms. I haven't been bitten yet and I recently surveyed 58 snapping turtles in Will County using this technique."

4. Never pick up a turtle by its tail (I don't care what your father, grandfather or the turtle man does). The tail is connected to the spine and can seriously injure the animal. We all have been guilty of this in the past (hand raised) but we learn and adapt (see #3).

5. Most baby turtles you can pick up with the shell and set them in your palm. They are generally too small to bite you and are more interested in fleeing than aggression.

Get outside and maybe you will cross paths with nature. If you do, be sure to use these methods and everything will be fun for you and safe for the turtle.

Snappers pose the biggest threat for your fingers, but it isn't really worth the risk with any turtle. They are just scared/nervous, so cut them some slack.

If you have any questions about our native turtles or have a turtle that needs to be moved/relocated, feel free to email me at trevoredmonson@gmail.com. #ILikeTurtles.