Crash victims were intoxicated

The three victims in a horrific single-vehicle car crash last month were intoxicated, with the driver, Lukas Frye, 25, of Milford, with a blood alcohol content of .29, well over three times the legal limit of .08.

The two passengers who died, Randy Gates, 56, of Kankakee. Sitting behind Frye was Eddie Sarkozi, 43, of Iroquois, were also intoxicated. Gates' BAC was .23, according to the Kankakee County Coroner's office. Sarkozi's toxicology report showed no signs of alcohol, but he had used cocaine.

The fourth passenger survived. His condition is not known.

The four men were driving in a Nissan Altima headed south on U.S. Route 45/52 near exit 308 of Interstate 57 on May 23.

The driver apparently was speeding and ran into a traffic light, tossing the car into a nearby ditch. Two of the men who died were pinned inside the vehicle. Frye was ejected from the car.

In a separate DUI crash that claimed another life later that day, the driver, 56-year-old Gregory Gramm, of Joliet, was also drunk. His BAC was measured at .13. He also had cannabis in his system as well as an anti-anxiety medication, lorazepam. Gramm was driving a Chevy Trailblazer on Illinois Route 113, when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree near 4000W Road.