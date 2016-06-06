Journal invites readers to Ferris Bueller's Day Off

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is turning 30 this summer, and the Daily Journal is offering readers another chance to relish the quirkiness of this John Hughes flick at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Classic Cinemas Meadowview Theatre.

The plot is based on Matthew Broderick's character, Ferris, faking an illness to skip school, and then spending the day doing about five days worth of activities. But viewers have found dozens of other reasons to watch and rewatch this movie.

Consider some of the oddities at work here:

Actor Alan Rick was 29 when he played angst-filled teenager Cameron.

Ferris' parents, portrayed by Cindy Pickett and Lyman Ward, actually married each other.

The license plates of the cars in the movie are all references to other Hughes movies.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Some fans have noted the elaborate "sleeping Ferris" mechanics couldn't work. Others conclude that even under ideal conditions, it would take more than 12 hours to pull off this eight-hour adventure. And some focus on the exact Chicago Cubs game Ferris and friends are watching, (hint: look at the boxscore for the June 5, 1985, game against the Braves).

"I loved this film," said Journal movie critic Pam Powell. "In fact, I was actually in the audience during the filming of the parade scene. It was all by accident, but what a happy accident it was. I had no idea they were filming a movie and it wasn't until I saw it in the theater that I realized I was a part of it."

And her review: "[If I was a film critic 30 years ago] I would probably have written that this was a cutting-edge teen comedy providing sheer entertainment for teens, as well as adults. It's a film that reminds us to enjoy life every day and you can't go wrong with that.

"Hey, I still like watching it. I think for my generation, it was the first teen-centered film that had a good kid doing bad things in a fun and harmless way. It was also one of the first films (in my mind, anyway) that broke the 'fourth wall' — talking to the audience about what's happening and what the main character is thinking. This made Ferris such a relatable character. He said what he was thinking and feeling; everything every teen was going through."

Pat Kennedy, the assistant principal at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, has his own take on the film — based on aging into the school authority figure as the 30 years raced past. He prefaced his remarks by noting his parents raised his brothers and sisters to treat school employees in a respectful manner.

The Buellers weren't following that playbook, he explained.

"They were oblivious to their son. They nurtured and coddled him … and often enabled him. He was sly, cunning and deceitful," Kennedy said, adding many students still come from that kind of environment. "Our challenge as administrators is to work to tap the students ingenuity, boldness, innovation and desire to be unique … and parlay those talents into meaningful, productive, community-building endeavors."

He admitted Ferris did "challenged us to stop often to look around and to make sure that life didn't pass us by. Far too many of America's youth nowadays spend their entire waking hours living for the now, and not aware of their obligations to build a stronger society."

There are dozens of other less weighty items to keep the viewer interested in this story. Among the movie continuity issues, some watch the can of soda mysteriously move in the hot tub scene. Others watch for the three different pairs of shoes that Ferris somehow wears as he runs home at the conclusion.

Other behind-the-scenes stories include Charlie Sheen's sleepless night before his scene at the police station. In other words, it was sleep deprivation, not drugs use, that gave him that burned-out look. Another little known fact is the omission of a subplot that involved a call to a radio station. It's not clear how that device would have worked, but Hughes said the Challenger space shuttle disaster precluded any mention of that scenario.