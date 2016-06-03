Battling schizophrenia with photo therapy

William Lindsey Jr. has a new voice, and it isn't like the voices in his head.

This one has guided him into a GED program, found him a job and even a dream of becoming a social worker. It's the voice coming from his heart, and as someone who's fought to overcome schizophrenia, it's taken him 41 years to find it.

"I can think straight and I don't hear as many voices, so I can deal," said Lindsey, 41, a resident of Threshold's new 10-bed residential center in downtown Kankakee. "I think the classes really help you know about your disease and overcoming it."

Research from Boston University being conducted at Thresholds started him in his new direction. He participated in 10 weeks of classes on Photo Voice, a new technique to help people with mental illnesses discover their vocation. The method sounds simple enough: giving participants digital cameras and having them take lots of pictures.

But it isn't quite that easy.

Just getting up in the morning can be challenging for some people with mental illnesses as depression and insomnia are constant companions. But with this program, everyone is required to show up by 9 a.m. For others, addressing a group or trying to relate to other people can be very uncomfortable. Everyone is required to face their fears and participate.

"It's to help people stretch," said Jeanette Tetreault, Threshold's senior regional director. "It can help people let go of their self-limiting things by realizing they're not alone."

The group is therapeutic, but the real value is the focus Photo Voice was designed to lend. Participants take multiple photographs reflecting how they feel about themselves. Each photo has a different meaning and the group discusses them together. It can help identify the social stigmas they face, their fears, strengths and ultimately the image of themselves in the world.

Out of potentially hundreds of pictures the participants take, one is selected for their project. The photo Lindsey chose was of a person working at his desk. He titled the project "Working Hard." It's something he's always wanted to do, but failed at in his past attempts at employment.

"I got too overwhelmed and worked too many hours. I'd hear voices in my head at work and had all the bosses telling me something," Lindsey said. "I didn't know what was going on around me."

Photo Voice and other Thresholds programs have helped him deal with the obstacle and successfully work a busy lunch shift at a fast food restaurant. In his new job he's learning how to overcome the challenges mental illnesses bring. But the fast food job is only a short-term goal leading him to even bigger ones.

After completing a GED he plans to enroll at Kankakee Community College to start working on a degree in social work. He was inspired by a Thresholds social worker, Angie Thinnes, who led the Photo Voice group. She said the ultimate goal of the program is to help participants find what they want to do in life, and to start pursuing it.

"I've learned a lot being here," Lindsey said. "I've seen what social workers do and how much they help."