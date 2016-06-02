Highest bid for Balmoral gets passed over

The developer for the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center here missed out by a nose in his attempt to purchase the closed Balmoral Park harness racing track complex in Crete.

Rick Heidner, owner of the Ricky Rockets fuel stations in northern Illinois and the complex being developed along East Court Street in Kankakee, was not selected to buy the property even though his $1.8 million bid was $200,000 more than that of Horse Shows in the Sun.

The New York company closed late last week on the 200-acre property. The new owner said the Balmoral Park name will remain.

The park opened in 1926 as Lincoln Fields and changed to Balmoral in 1955.

The company plans on hosting horse-jumping events there beginning next spring. Ownership said it plans to make a significant investment in preparing the grounds for competitions beginning next May, according to published reports.

When <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/what-now-for-balmoral-after-m-deal/article_6b771f9c-877d-5176-8629-61ece3fb84bd.html" target="_blank">Heidner submitted the top bid in early May</a>, he said he didn't have any set plans as to what he would do with the site.

Balmoral ownership filed for bankruptcy in December 2014 and that track closed at the end of 2015.

Heidner was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Tom Struzzieri, Horse Shows' president and chief executive, told the Chicago Tribune he is partnering with Pat Boyle of Showplace Productions, which organizes show-jumping events in the Chicago area and the Midwest, to develop shows at Balmoral.

Struzzieri said work will soon begin on remodeling the park's permanent stables and construction of six competition rings.