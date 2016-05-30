Lady slipper orchid under siege

In a prairie not so far away sits a flower fit for Cinderella. A flower that shows up in only the highest quality of prairie remnants. A flower that communicates with the earth itself. I am talking about an orchid called the white lady's slipper (Cypripedium candidum).

Most, if not all, Illinois populations of the white lady's slipper orchid are in the Chicago Wilderness region.

Currently, it is not listed as endangered or threatened, but it's definitely rare across its range.

It blooms from April to May and can be identified easily by the white oval pouch of its flower. I took this picture two weeks ago and many still were blooming last week.

The lady's slipper is sensitive to its environment and requires a few things to survive. Everything I have read suggests that it needs full sunlight and if a prairie gets shaded out by invasive species or woodland succession, it will disappear.

It also has a special fungal relationship below ground. It attaches to mycorrhizae, which acts kind of like root extensions and allow the orchid to feed on the specific nutrients it needs. Many of these mycorrhizae occur only in the rarest of prairie communities.

Lastly, it has specific pollinators. Tiny bees called Andrenid and Halictine bees do the pollination needed for this plant to reproduce.

Once the plant does get pollinated, only a fraction of a percent of its "dust-like" seed ever germinates. Furthermore, if a seed does yield a root, it takes over a decade for that plant to mature enough to flower.

As with most orchids, there are a host of people who covet them. However, because they are so sensitive, this becomes a problem. I asked Rachel Goad, manager of the Plants of Concern Program from the Chicago Botanic Garden, what she thought about this issue.

"Charismatic plants like orchids are often subject to poaching from those who'd like to introduce them into their own landscapes," she responded. "In addition to being a lost cause, because orchids have specific needs for soil fungal associations and hydrological conditions, poaching can also devastate local populations. Many orchids are uncommon or even listed as threatened or endangered. This is why confidentiality is an important part of the Plants of Concern program — our monitors serve as sentinels for these often sensitive populations, and we do our best to ensure that their locations are protected."

Well said, Rachel.

According to the Plants of Concern website, volunteers are monitoring 54 different white lady's slipper populations. That may seem like a lot, but several of these populations might have only a few plants and could be gone with the slightest disturbance.

Poaching is a serious problem across many different species in Illinois.

If you are a deer hunter, one could imagine a large buck that you have caught glimpses of each year being poached from your ground and the anger you would feel.

In Chicago, the wild ramp (leek) is being poached from forest preserves and being sold to restaurants. There are many more examples, but as you read about these occurrences, you realize the penalties are steep for the poacher and for nature.

If you see an orchid or another sensitive species, be sure to take the time to admire it, but leave it be.

The Plants of Concern program is volunteer-driven. If you would like to volunteer (like I do), please visit the website: plantsofconcern.org.