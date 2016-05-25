Ruck Relay to raise awareness of veteran suicide

Adopt A Soldier is hosting its first Ruck Relay. The community is invited to participate by cheering our soldiers and veterans along their way. Grab a flag and honor our soldiers as they honor those we've lost.

Soldiers have committed to walk a total of 22 miles in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day. This is a heartbreaking issue many people are unaware of. The organization wants to bring more awareness to this issue, and bring the community together. Each soldier walking will have their rucksack on their back, hence the term Ruck Relay. This extra weight is their personal way of expressing the heavy burden that often accompanies soldiers after serving the country.

On Sunday at 6 a.m. the Ruck Relay will begin at the veterans clinic in Bourbonnais. Soldiers and veterans will "ruck" through Bourbonnais toward Manteno. The first stop will be McDonald's on Illinois Route 50 arriving at 7:30 a.m. McDonald's will be providing food for the soldiers and a place to rest. Adopt a Soldier will be on site to educate folks on the mission.

Next stop is Doc's Pharmacy in Manteno, arriving at 10 a.m. Soldiers will ruck throughout Manteno then on to their third rest station, Doc's Pharmacy in Peotone, arriving at 12:30 p.m.

Any community member who is interested in honoring our troops and veterans is invited to join at the final stop of the Peotone American Legion. Civilians can walk with the soldiers or follow behind with their vehicle. They will arrive at the American Legion between 1:30 and 2 p.m. There is no cost to participate although donations are being accepted.