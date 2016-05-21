No generation gap at the county museum

On a recent morning at the Kankakee County Museum, a group of people devoted to the facility gathered to provide a sneak preview of its newest exhibit, "The Story of Kankakee County.''

While they have approached the task of improving and promoting the museum in a serious way, the mood was decidedly light. Ken Ponton, who is active at the county museum and also is the vice president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, turned to Jack Klasey, another county museum devotee, pointed at a photograph, which dates back to circa 1900, and said: "Look Jack, I think we're in this photo.''

Among those who laughed at the joke were Hannah Swale, the museum's volunteer coordinator, and Katey Moore, the curator of exhibits. While Klasey and Ponton are senior citizens, the two women are 20- and 30-somethings. Despite the age difference, they have rallied behind the same cause, and their shared vision shows why the museum has achieved success, and why the success is expected to continue.

"These two [Moore and Swale] really put this whole thing together,'' said Klasey at the debut of the new exhibit, which coincided with the annual Rhubarb Festival held last Sunday.

Moore, a Herscher High School graduate, played a pivotal role in its creation. She administered the process, as Klasey said, "from start to finish.'' Working with others, Moore deviated from the approach traditionally used to create an exhibit with a thoroughly modern look, including a vivid color scheme and eye-catching graphics.

"It's a clear, open space as opposed to mouse mazes,'' said Connie Licon, the museum's executive director.

Swale, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate, was by Moore's side during the development stages, and she also has embraced another aspect of the modern age. She administers the museum's Facebook page, and hardly a day goes by when she doesn't post something new.

For instance, she posted a photo of a circa 1950 gambling raid at the old Circle Bar on North Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee last Tuesday. An hour after it appeared, it had received 30 "likes.''

"Social media has increased our visibility 10-fold,'' Licon said.

Licon said the dynamic shared by the Moore-Swale tandem and the Klasey-Ponton pairing also is shared by the museum's visitors.

Many of them are baby boomers, who recently have retired and are looking for ways to fill their new-found free time.

"Everyone wants to know their roots,'' Licon said.

Much younger visitors are common, too. The museum holds an annual event where more than 500 area fifth-grade students attend. In addition to the standing exhibits, they are entertained by historical re-enactors, and their interest is definitely noted.

"We're amazed by the young people,'' Licon said.

The intermingling is not limited to various age groups. Collaboration with other area historical groups has grown. Ponton's dual roles with Kankakee County and Bourbonnais is one example. Licon said the museum recently has worked with representatives from Pembroke, Momence and Watseka to help the respective communities expand knowledge of their places in history.

"We use the hub and spoke concept,'' Licon said. "We're the hub, and we're here for you. Anything you need.''

Klasey, perhaps, summed it up best: "We're not the Kankakee museum. We're the Kankakee County Museum.''