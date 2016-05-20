Exploration Station gets $3,900

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is a beneficiary of a $3,900 award from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

The award will be used for Exploration Station … a children's museum's new exhibit — Pet Clinic.

The Pet Clinic project is designed to be an interactive exhibit which will have features of a community veterinary clinic including exam tables, X-ray machines, animal cages, a grooming station, micro-chip reader, reception desk and more items that will allow children to use their imagination through dramatic play, and thinking skills through the science concepts of animals both big and small. This exhibit installation will enhance the experience for all patrons visiting the museum.

Donations to the Community Foundation benefit organizations that serve residents of Kankakee and Iroquois counties. The opening of the exhibit will be in mid-September.