'Dog Day' proves a howlin' good time

At least 250 dogs had their day on Sunday at Perry Farm in Bradley. The annual Dog Day Afternoon gave dogs of all sizes a chance to socialize and exercise.

Dogs roamed the park's grounds, often stopping to be petted and have their photo taken. Some showed off their tricks during a competition, while others dressed up in costumes for a fashion show. The off-leash play areas also stayed busy.

"The tails have been wagging all day," said Nicole Jenkins, recreation supervisor of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. "I've seen nothing but happy dogs."

Several dogs got their licks in and made some more four-legged and two-legged friends. Tammy Bury, of Kankakee, brought her 12-year-old cockapoo, Scruffy, for that reason.

"He doesn't see a lot of dogs, so it's nice for him to get out and intermingle," Bury said about Scruffy. "There are a lot of activities for him. It's a good time, and it seems to get bigger every year."

Apollo, a six-year-old Siberian husky from Bourbonnais, enjoyed his first time at the event. His two-legged sibling got her face painted to resemble his.

"He likes interacting with other dogs and people," his owner, Kenny Jones, said. "It's a great event. My daughter wanted to look just like him."

Joanne and Roy Bowling, of Kankakee, always look forward to the annual event. They brought their three pugs — Georgie, Murphy and Lucky — who serve as therapy dogs through Riverside Medical Center.

The three dogs are so popular at assisted living centers that patients remember their names. Georgie, who has been a therapy dog for 10 years, sat in a doggie stroller on Sunday due to arthritis.

"They love coming out here every year," Joanne Bowling said. "They are full-time volunteers just like us. So, they love socializing. You don't hear a lot of fighting out here between all the dogs. They just have fun."

Twenty-six vendors — rescue groups, groomers, walkers and veterinarians — had booths at the event.

"This was strictly put together for dogs to come out and have a good time," Jenkins said. "It's one of few events in the area that just focus on dogs, so it's a special day. We love having dogs here."