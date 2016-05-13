Manteno's mustard jewel of the Midwest

Consumers only know it tastes good, but once again the taste of <strong>Plochman's yellow mustard</strong> is also award-winning.

The <strong>Manteno-based manufacturer</strong> — Plochman's only U.S.-based plant — produced two bronze medal winning mustards during the <strong>23rd annual World-Wide Mustard Competition</strong> in Middleton, Wis., home of the National Mustard Museum.

The Plochman Yellow Mustard and the <strong>Plockman Kosciusko Beer</strong> mustard were both honored with bronze. The yellow mustard won in the <strong>American Yellow Mustards</strong> category and the <strong>Kosciusko Beer</strong> won bronze in the <strong>Spirits Mustards</strong> division.

<strong>Barry Levenson</strong>, museum curator and judge coordinator for the event, described Plochman's as one of the "premier regional mustard manufacturers."

"Plochman's has been making great mustards for a long time. People of Illinois should be very proud," he said.

As for the judges' comments, Levenson said the common response to Plochman's yellow is that it is a "very pure mustard."

"Judges said when they taste it, they close their eyes and think of when they were growing up," he said.

For the beer-flavored mustard, the common comment was that it did not lack for beer. "They just married the flavors so well," he said. "There are some beer-flavored mustards and it's hard to taste the beer."

The Manteno plant employs 75 in its 104,000-square-foot facility. The plant has been in Manteno since 1997. It produces 12 mustard varieties.

"It says right there on the label that it's made in Manteno," said <strong>Jessica Schultz</strong>, production administrative assistant. "You have to stay competitive or you get booted off the shelf."

The company has won numerous taste competitions.

"This would only get old if we weren't winning," said <strong>Lisa Gibbons</strong>, customer services director.

In addition to U.S. mustard makers, the competition featured makers from numerous countries including Australia, Poland, Japan, England, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Denmark and France.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

The <strong>Super Kmart</strong> store in Bradley is nearly empty. By this time next week, following its Wednesday closure, the store will officially be only a memory.

While there have been some whispers around the community that Meijer was not committed to the site, <strong>Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams</strong> said <strong>Meijer</strong> will be demolishing the property in late summer.

They are set to open in the spring 2018.

Adams said he's hopeful Meijer's development will help reinvigorate the shopping center at the corner of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

While Kankakee County has gained 700 jobs according to the <strong>Illinois Department of Employment Security</strong> when comparing March 2016 versus March 2015, the quality of jobs lost are hard to absorb.

Within the past 12 months, the county lost 55 jobs at <strong>Peddinghaus</strong> and 210 at <strong>Bunge Oils</strong> in Bradley; 50, <strong>BASF</strong> and 68, <strong>Space Center</strong>, Kankakee; 37, <strong>Dawn Foods,</strong> Manteno; and 125, <strong>Kmart</strong>. <strong>Presence Health Systems</strong> also is laying off 250, but how many will be Kankakee County workers is not yet known.

<strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, the new president/CEO of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>, said Thursday that he's already looking into ways to help existing businesses and bringing in new jobs.

He said there are <strong>145 taxing districts</strong> within Kankakee County. He said perhaps there are areas where these can be consolidated.

That figure would include schools, parks, libraries, fire protection, municipalities, drainage districts, townships. The list goes on.

"The public is demanding we get together on things," he said. "The public is saying we don't want higher taxes. Maybe the alliance can start that conversation."

He said that effort would help attract business.

"Business would rather go to places where government is consolidating rather than adding. We need to help business rather than putting up walls and barriers. There's a lot we can do."

This likely will not be easy — or fast. But at least some conversation has begun.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

The <strong>Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce</strong> will host its annual dinner meeting Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6.

The event's keynote speaker will be <strong>Ryan Spittal</strong>, vice president of strategic expansion for <strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong>.

To register for the event, go to kankakeecountychamber.com. If you have questions contact the chamber at 815-351-9068 or at info@kankakeecountychamber.com.