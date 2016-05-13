5 things to do this weekend

<strong>Student arts</strong>

Festival of the Fine Arts at Kankakee High School, includes a one-act play, art show and musical entertainment by students. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Kids Day in Pembroke</strong>

Youth Organization Day at Pembroke Public Library includes activities for kids of all ages. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Starts 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>Tweedy solo</strong>

Jeff Tweedy, the singer-songwriter behind the band Wilco, performs solo for this annual education fundraiser, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, the Vic Theatre, Chicago.

<strong>A day for dogs</strong>

It's a Dog Day Afternoon this Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Perry Farm Park. Prizes, raffles, free gifts and doggie treats of all kinds will be on hand for your dog.

<strong>Greet Spring at Small Park</strong>

Billed as the kickoff of spring, the 26th annual Rhubarb Festival has a little bit for everyone this year when it comes to the many vendors that will cover the grounds of the Small Memorial Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.