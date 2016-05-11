5 things you didn't know about The Twilight Zone

Maybe you remember the late Rod Serling's voice and the introduction.

"There is a fifth dimension beyond that, which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity."

Yes, it was "The Twilight Zone." And the groundbreaking TV show is honored each year with its own day, May 11. So, to start your reminiscing, here are five things you didn't know about the mind-twisting series.

<strong>In the top 10</strong>

There are various lists of the best episodes, but the story that always makes the grade was titled "The Eye of the Beholder." It's the scenario in which a woman is hospitalized for a "hideous facial deformity" in a world where everyone is hideous and the patient is unfortunately beautiful.

<strong>Life experience</strong>

Director and writer Rod Serling had some strange experiences to draw on. He fought in World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart. After the Japanese surrendered, he stayed in the Army and tested experimental parachutes.

<strong>Starring tonight</strong>

The series credits included the names of some famous actors, including Robert Redford, Agnes Moorhead, Robert Duvall, Don Rickles and Mickey Rooney. Don't forget Peter Falk, Dennis Hopper, Ron Howard, Jack Klugman and Charles Bronson. There are others we can't now recall.

<strong>Inspiring a series</strong>

Earl Hamner Jr. — the creator of "The Waltons" — was the man in charge of several episodes of "The Twilight Zone," including one called "The Hunt." The story features an old man and his hound dog looking for heaven's gate. It's widely believed this was a test run for the later Waltons series.

<strong>And on the big screen</strong>

Serling also wrote some major motion pictures, but the best known would be the classic "Planet of the Apes" from 1968.