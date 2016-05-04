Community Calendar: May 4, 2016

Thursday, May 5

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "Death Without Probate." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-935-1482 or email czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

Generational Craft, Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate Mother's Day by attending a fun craft activity together. The project will be decorating treasure boxes.

Key City Singalong, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278, keycitysingalong.com. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month. Free family-friendly event for all ages.

Drive 4 UR School, Kankakee High School (back parking lot), 1200 W. Jeffery St. 815-383-4925. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kankakee High School Booster/PTO partners with Court Street Ford to raise up to $6,000 in one day. Each test drive nets school clubs, groups and extracurricular activities $20. It is free for people to participate; the cash comes from the dealership. Participants receive a free bottle of water, gift bag and entry for a gift cards drawing.

Registration deadline for May 15-17 Memphis Alive! bus trip, Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St., Suite 207, Kankakee. Bus leaves Ultra Foods at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Trip includes a two-night stay in Gold Strike Casino Resort, two civil rights museum tours, visit to Beale Street, two lunches, two dinners and play for the casino. Lunch is on your own on Beale Street and at Lambert's Cafe. There will be an opportunity to win the entire cost of the trip in cash. Trip costs $229 and final payment is due May 5. There is a $60 additional charge for a single room. Register at KCCSI from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 815-933-7883, ext. 268, for additional information.

Lunch with Art, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Soup, bread, salad, beverage and a sweet for $10, limited supply. To-go option available. Drop in or reserve at 815-685-9057 or email jmiller_etc@yahoo.com. Facebook or merchantstreetartgallery.org.

Friday, May 6

Taize Prayer, Maternity BVM Catholic Church, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais. 815-933-8285. 7 p.m. A simple prayer service of chants, enhanced with orchestral strings and a vocal quartet, Scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation and closing with prayers for the world. After this meeting, the first Friday Taize prayer at Maternity BVM parish will be suspended for the summer, resuming Friday, Sept. 2.

Registration deadline for the May 14 event Medicare Changes Impacting Admission to Hospitals, St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista Ave., Kankakee. 815-933-8621. Free presentation, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register at 815-933-8621.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 7

Picnic Dinner Boy Scout Fundraiser, Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. 1st South St. 815-935-5485. 4 p.m. Help send Scouts to camp. Hamburger $7, cheeseburger $7.50, hot dog $6 and includes baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds provide books to area book clubs. Softcovers are 10 cents and hardcovers are 50 cents.

Free Comic Book Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 11 a.m. Help celebrate the art of comic books. Reading bags distributed. Several comic books to chose from.

Rainbow Run 5K, Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive. 815-802-8919. 9 a.m., $20. Celebrates diversity, happiness and a community of acceptance. It is not timed. Participants will be doused from head to toe in different colored powder at each kilometer. The finish line includes a rainbow rally, where colors explode over the entire crowd. Music and refreshments. Register online at active.com/kankakee-il/running/races/rainbow-run-5k-2016.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Tuesday, May 10

Book club for adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Discussions on a variety of book genres. May is "What She Left Behind" by Ellen Marie Wiseman. A teen who discovers the diary of a young woman while helping her foster parents catalog items from a former insane asylum. Books available at front desk. Register at 815-939-1696.

Roper retirees and former employees breakfast gathering, 7:30 a.m. Paul's Place, second Tuesday of each month.

"Got Knots? Stress and Pain Relief," Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave. 7 p.m. Free. Is the stress of work, family and every day life weighing on you? Do you suffer from chronic back pain or other physical pain? Program focuses on coping with and alleviating stress and physical pain. RSVP by calling 815-932-6245.

Open Book, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. Open mic evening of stories and poetry. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Open Book is a great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about the local writing community, in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library.

Wednesday, May 11

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Thursday, May 12

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "Consumer Scams." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

Friday, May 13

Festival of the Fine Arts, Kankakee High School. $25 in advance, $39 at the door, $15 for students. Event includes a one-act play, art show and musical entertainment by students from KHS, tables with projects from all district schools. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m., performances begin at 6:45 p.m. Silent auction. All proceeds benefit effort to rename Lafayette School for Avis Huff, a retired principal. This will become the first school in Kankakee named for an African-American principal. Advance tickets at 815-549-8262; Burrell Property Management, 300 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee; or czetta@sbcglobal.net.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 14

Zonta Club of Kankakee 60th anniversary celebration, Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd. 815-450-8834. 6 p.m. $50. Zonta Club of Kankakee is a member of Zonta International.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

American Mangaka, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m. Learn to draw using a Japanese style.

Sunday, May 15

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Rhubarb Festival, Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. 815-932-5279, kankakeecountymuseum.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food, flower show, retail vendors, exhibits, dime toss, rhubarb pie and other rhubarb items. Baking contest starts at 9 a.m. with cash prizes. Opening of the South Gallery — The Story of Kankakee County. The Dr. A.L. Small Home and the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse open for tours.

Tuesday, May 17

Kankakee Area Jaycees meeting, Legends Sportsplex, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. 815-780-2582. Monthly meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. The Jaycees are an internationally renowned leadership and management training organization geared toward equipping young adults to produce positive change. Open to the public.

Wednesday, May 18

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

MS Support Group, 7 to 8 p.m., Riverside Medical Center Board Room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 815-933-8594. Meets the third Wednesday of every month.

Thursday, May 19

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "Retirement Planning." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every third Thursday.

Container Gardening, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road. Master gardener Joanne Schnell leads free program at 6:30 p.m. in the White Oak Room. For beginners and experienced gardeners. Mini book sale begins at 5 p.m., priced 50 cents and $1. For information, call 815-933-1727 or bourbonnaislibrary.org.

Friday, May 20

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Registration deadline for free memorial service supper that takes place on Tuesday, May 24. Precious Memories: Honoring Those We Love, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave. Support to those mourning the loss of a loved one and opportunity to explore strategies for coping with grief. Attendees encouraged to bring a photo of their loved one(s). RSVP by May 20 to 815-935-6865.

Saturday, May 21

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Monday, May 23

Public meeting to discuss Bourbonnais Elementary School District's plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who will attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2016-17 school year. Meeting at 3 p.m. at district's administrative offices, 281 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Parents are encouraged to attend. For information, call 815-929-5100.

Wednesday, May 25

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Thursday, May 26

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "I-Cash: Discover What's Yours." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

Friday, May 27

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 28

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Pen Pal Party, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. Noon. Sign up for the Pen Pal Program. Write letters to our military members and enjoy edible S.T.E.A.M. projects.