GOP leaders back Downey for sheriff

Kankakee County Undersheriff Mike Downey has received an unanimous endorsement from local Republican party leaders to complete the term of Tim Bukowski, the former sheriff who retired earlier this month.

The party's blessing, which came in the form of a vote held Thursday, almost certainly means he will be the Republican candidate for sheriff in this November's election.

Next month, the county board will take the final vote to appoint Bukowski's replacement. Darrel Smith, a former chief in the sheriff's department and a local GOP leader, also had sought the endorsement.

"Both men gave good interviews," said Wanda Cantrell, Republican chairwoman. "Mike Downey clearly demonstrated his experience and clear vision for where this department needs to go in the next couple of years."

Downey's first step will be navigating the political process.

The vote to recommend Downey to complete Bukowski's term came from the Republican executive committee and will go to the county board. The county board has the final say. The committee also endorsed Downey as their candidate for November. That endorsement will stand unless the full Republican Central Committee votes in a two-thirds majority to override it, Cantrell said.

"It means a lot," said Downey, of the endorsement. "I went into it presenting my experience and qualifications, what I've done and what I can do."

Because Bukowski retired before August, Downey will have to run in the November election. Bukowski chose to retire before August so the next appointment would have to face an election immediately in 2016 rather than 2018.

"It is not a hand-off in the office," Downey said. "It's a decision we made because it's the right thing to do."

Downey has served as a chief and administrator in the sheriff's department for 22 years and has been a member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School board for nearly as long. Smith is a former chief in the sheriff's department and once served as chairman of the local Republican party.

Smith has already started lobbying county board members for the appointment and said he wasn't surprised his party rejected him.

"It's nothing more than what I expected," said Smith, who ran against Bukowski in the 2014 Republican primary race. "I'm disappointed in the lack of commitment to the community."