Tour takes a walk through nearly two centuries

Noel LeVasseur's trading post and homestead marked the center of the civilized world when Kankakee County was first being settled in the 1830s. Trails converged there from every direction, and the early settlers and Potawatomi Indians held council at the post to discuss matters in the frontier community.

The location remains one of the busiest crossroads in the area to this day.

It is exactly where Illinois Route 102 sprouts off from U.S. Route 45 at Olivet Nazarene University. The trading post was located where a parking lot now exists for ONU's engineering building. LeVasseur's home stood on the patch of grass between Route 45 and the stone-bricked Burke Administration Building.

"You need to use your imagination a bit," said Jim Paul, a retired Kankakee Community College history professor, who gave me a personal tour of several historic locations included in a 43-page guide he recently published.

The connection between past and present struck me. The local history on this particular walk near ONU ran deep.

Thanks to Paul's efforts, and those of several local historians before him, the history now is accessible to all in four self-guided walking tours interpreted through words and pictures. As a retired professor and active member of both the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission and Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, he aptly adds character to what otherwise could be a very dry subject.

The tour we completed included 18 stops near ONU's campus and required a little more than a mile of walking. Paul named it the "Heart of the Village" because of the trading post and the location of Maternity BVM Catholic Church there — which was the first church established in Kankakee County in 1841 as a chapel to St. Leo.

<strong>Stepping into sainthood</strong>

On our tour, we were fortunate enough to bump into the Rev. Richard Pighini, Maternity's pastor, who's curated three historic rooms at the parish to celebrate its history. He said anyone is welcome to visit if the front church doors are open. If you're lucky, he might be there and have a few minutes to share some of the church's rich history.

One of Pighini's favorites is the story of Sister Pierre Gonzales, the recipient of a miracle the Catholic Church recognized in elevating the head of her order to sainthood.

"She was a local girl from Bourbonnais," Pighini said. The story goes that a finger infection nearly cost Gonzales a call to teaching she greatly desired. It was cured after she fervently prayed to Marguerite Bourjeoys, who helped found the Congregation of Notre Dame in Montreal in the 1600s. Pope John Paul II canonized Bourjeoys in 1982.

The next step of the tour is, perhaps, the most adventurous as it requires cutting through two small parking lots, but lands comfortably onto the numerous walkways of ONU's campus.

<strong>Higher education and history</strong>

The church, the campus and Kankakee County's Catholic heritage all come from the works of the Clerics of St. Viator and the Sisters of the Congregation of Notre Dame, which chartered Maternity BVM in 1847. St. Viator College followed in 1874, which was later purchased by the Nazarene denomination to become what is Olivet Nazarene University today.

The Clerics of St. Viator, such as Pighini, still serve the community at several area parishes, and the Nazarene church has nurtured a sizable community of faith here, as well. But that's not to say they've ignored all the excitements of the secular world.

The Birchard Gymnasium on ONU's campus is one of four original buildings that remain from St. Viator that still are in use today. At the time, St. Viator was having a hard time competing with the University of Notre Dame in football. So, in 1926, St. Viator built what was then a modern-day facility for collegiate athletics — it only is two stories tall.

"They had the idea to compete in basketball. That's the story," Paul said. "This was the modern gymnasium of their day."

While athletic facilities have taken a quantum leap throughout the past century, some things apparently haven't changed. Chapman Hall is another of the original buildings. It was used as a dormitory for students in 1906 and still is used for that purpose today.

Paul said he's hopeful his tours will open up local history to a wider audience, and help make those connections between past and present.

"People don't understand how much local history we have here," Paul said. "When you get that, you can connect more to state, national and world history."

Four tours are available for historic places in Bourbonnais with the help of a self-guided tour book authored recently by retired Kankakee Community College History Professor Jim Paul. The guide is available for viewing and printing at <a href="http://www.bourbonnaishistory.org/" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a> and clicking on "Four Walking Tours."