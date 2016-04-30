Community Calendar: April 30, 2016

Saturday, April 30

Children's Day Celebration, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 10 a.m. Celebrate Children's Day with dancing, storytime, art-making activities, children's presentations, snacks and more.

World Tai Chi Day, KVPD Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. 815-935-2421. Free. 9 a.m. to noon. A global "wave of healing energy" begins at 10 a.m. Practitioners of tai chi and qi gong get together to practice and perform tai chi.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Tuesday, May 3

Author Visit — Stephen R. Case, Kankakee Public Library, 201 East Merchant St., Kankakee. 815-939-4565. 7 p.m. Case discusses his new book, "First Fleet," a science fiction horror epic, published by Retrofit Publishing and available on Amazon. Case holds a Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of science. He teaches Astronomy at Olivet Nazarene University and directs the university's Strickler Planetarium.

POWER/OUTRAGE Meeting, Paul's Place, 500 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee. 815-258-2758. Protecting Our Water Environment & River, NFP is dedicated to protecting the Kankakee River Watershed. k3power.org and OUTRAGE, outragenews.org. Meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss local issues including the push for Chicago/Cook County garbage and the Illinois Attorney General's Office finding the Kankakee County Board in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

Pizza fundraiser for Bonfield Area Historical Society, Monical's Pizza in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Manteno. 11 a.m. start. Bring a flier printed from monicalspizza.com and 20 percent will go to the historical society. Information: facebook.com/groups/275751199205673 or 815-802-1015.

Wednesday, May 4

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Riverside Medical Center, rooms A and B, Kankakee. 815-685-4103. 10-11 a.m., first Wednesday of each month. Open to Parkinson's patients and family members.

Thursday, May 5

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St., Watseka. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "Death Without Probate." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-935-1482 or email czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

Generational Craft, Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 815-939-1696. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrate Mother's Day by attending a fun craft activity together. The project will be decorating treasure boxes.

Key City Singalong, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278, keycitysingalong.com. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month. Free family-friendly event for all ages.

Drive 4 UR School, Kankakee High School (back parking lot), 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. 815-383-4925. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kankakee High School Booster/PTO partners with Court Street Ford to raise up to $6,000 in one day. Each test drive nets school clubs, groups and extracurricular activities $20. It is free for people to participate; the cash comes from the dealership. Participants receive a free bottle of water, gift bag and entry for a gift cards drawing.

Registration deadline for May 15-17 Memphis Alive! Bus Trip, Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., 657 E. Court St., Suite 207, Kankakee. Bus leaves Ultra Foods at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Trip includes a two-night stay in Gold Strike Casino Resort, two civil rights museum tours, visit to Beale Street, two lunches, two dinners and play for the casino. Lunch is on your own on Beale Street and at Lambert's Cafe. There will be an opportunity to win the entire cost of the trip in cash. Trip costs $229 and final payment is due May 5. There is a $60 additional charge for a single room. Register at KCCSI from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 815-933-7883, ext. 268, for additional information.

Friday, May 6

Taize Prayer, Maternity BVM Catholic Church, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais. 815-933-8285. 7 p.m. A simple prayer service of chants, enhanced with orchestral strings and a vocal quartet, Scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation and closing with prayers for the world. After this meeting, the first Friday Taize prayer at Maternity BVM parish will be suspended for the summer, resuming Friday, Sept. 2.

Registration deadline for the May 14 event Medicare Changes Impacting Admission to Hospitals, St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista Ave., Kankakee. 815-933-8621. Free presentation, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register at 815-933-8621.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 7

Picnic Dinner Boy Scout Fundraiser, Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. 1st South St., Chebanse. 815-935-5485. 4 p.m. Help send Scouts to camp. Hamburger $7, cheeseburger $7.50, hot dog $6 and includes baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds provide books to area book clubs. Softcovers are 10 cents and hardcovers are 50 cents.

Rainbow Run 5K, Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive. 815-802-8919. 9 a.m., $20. Celebrates diversity, happiness and a community of acceptance. It is not timed. Participants will be doused from head to toe in different colored powder at each kilometer. The finish line includes a rainbow rally, where colors explode over the entire crowd. Music and refreshments. Register online at active.com/kankakee-il/running/races/rainbow-run-5k-2016.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Tuesday, May 10

Roper retirees and former employees breakfast gathering, 7:30 a.m. Paul's Place, second Tuesday of each month.

"Got Knots? Stress and Pain Relief," Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. 7 p.m. Free. Is the stress of work, family and everyday life weighing on you? Do you suffer from chronic back pain or other physical pain? Program focuses on coping with and alleviating stress and physical pain. RSVP by calling 815-932-6245.

Open Book, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. Open mic evening of stories and poetry. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Open Book is a great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about the local writing community, in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library.

Wednesday, May 11

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-953-6666. 7:30 a.m. $6.50 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome.

Thursday, May 12

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St., Watseka. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "Consumer Scams." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

Friday, May 13

Festival of the Fine Arts, Kankakee High School, Kankakee. $25 in advance, $39 at the door, $15 for students. Event includes a one-act play, art show and musical entertainment by students from KHS, tables with projects from all district schools. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m., performances begin at 6:45 p.m. Silent auction. All proceeds benefit effort to rename Lafayette School for Avis Huff, a retired principal. This will become the first school in Kankakee named for an African-American principal. Advance tickets at 815-549-8262; Burrell Property Management, 300 N. Indiana, Kankakee; or czetta@sbcglobal.net.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 14

Zonta Club of Kankakee 60th anniversary celebration, Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. 815-450-8834. 6 p.m. $50. Zonta Club of Kankakee is a member of Zonta International.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

American Mangaka, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 2 p.m. Learn to draw using a Japanese style.

Sunday, May 15

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Rhubarb Festival, Kankakee County Museum, 801 South 8th Ave., Kankakee. 815-932-5279, kankakeecountymuseum.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food, flower show, retail vendors, exhibits, dime toss, rhubarb pie and other rhubarb items. Baking contest starts at 9 a.m. with cash prizes. Opening of the South Gallery — The Story of Kankakee County. The Dr. A.L. Small Home and the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse open for tours.

Wednesday, May 18

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, May 19

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St., Watseka. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "Retirement Planning." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every third Thursday.

Friday, May 20

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 21

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Wednesday, May 25

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-932-9209. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, May 26

People's Law School Class, Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St., Watseka. Free. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register at 815-432-4544. Topic: "I-Cash: Discover What's Yours." Made possible by a grant from the Illinois State Bar Association to the Iroquois County Bar Association and the library.

Friday, May 27

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, May 28

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.