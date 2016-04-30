Cavender earns statewide distinction

Momence Police Chief Jeff Cavender recently earned distinction as a certified police chief through a statewide law enforcement organization. On Tuesday, the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs named him as one of only 71 chiefs to receive the designation out of more than 12,000 local police departments in the state.

"I am humbled to be among this elite group of men and women," Cavender said.

The organization requires candidates for certification to hold numerous credentials and a top position in a law enforcement agency. They earn points through professional training, higher education and civic involvement. But they also must past a rigorous test covering managerial practices, modern policing concepts, law and budgeting principles.

Cavender said he started the process of certification in 2015 to boost the professionalism of his department and set an example for his officers.

"I am a hands-on police chief who strongly believes in responsibility and accountability of my entire staff," Cavender said. "It is my belief that holding each employee to the highest standards of personal and professional integrity ensures the utmost level of professionalism."

Under his tenure, Cavender has authored a new comprehensive policy manual for all police officers and created Momence's first full-time investigations division. The Momence police department has 10 officers.

Cavender was hired as Grant Park's police chief in 2013 after retiring from 24 years of service with the Orland Park Police Department. In November 2013, he also took on the task of being Momence's police chief and has stuck with the city ever since.

Illinois is currently the only state in the United States that offers a certification for police chiefs, according to the organization's news release, which stated "the program is designed to those law enforcement professionals who excel in all facets of their police chief functions."