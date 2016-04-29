Will forest district saves $1.5 million

The commissioners of the Forest Preserve District of Will County recently approved refunding of $17 million in bonds to save approximately $1.5 million in interest payments.

The action involved general obligation bonds issued in 2008, which had an average interest rate of 1.5 percent. The new refunded bonds will have an estimated interest cost of 2.18 percent, a forest district news release stated.

The savings will be used to pay the district's cost for its early retirement incentive program the board approved in October 2014, with the expectation of saving more than $2 million in salaries and benefits over the next five years, according to John Gerl, the district's chief financial officer.

Thirteen employees — about 10 percent of the staff — have taken early retirement since the program began on July 1, 2015. It ends June 30.

The savings also will leave a sufficient amount of money in reserves for unanticipated emergencies, Gerl said.

Savings from the bond refunding and and the early retirement program "will allow the district to use cash reserves for capital projects that will maintain and enhance the preserves," said Board President Suzanne Hart, of Naperville.