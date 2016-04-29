Rogers' efforts honored by YMCA

For the past 17 years, Brian Rogers has been the coach of the Maternity BVM girls basketball team.

Every year, he begins the season with one overriding goal, he said.

He said he wants to insure each player on his team, all the way down to the youngest or smallest, scores a basket. For 16 of those 17 years, he's achieved that goal.

He said he remembers the one year it didn't happen. In the last game of the season, the young lady who hasn't scored gets in the game. Her teammates, under direction from the coach, pass it to her repeatedly. Yet, the ball just won't go in.

The girl turns to the coach and says, "It's OK coach. It's OK if I don't make it."

Rogers, a longtime coach in both soccer and basketball, was honored Thursday night with the Ray Lindner Service to Youth Award by the Kankakee Area YMCA. The honor was given out during the annual YMCA banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn. The YMCA also honored Dick Keethers with the Jerry Blitz Award, emblematic of the top volunteer at the YMCA and Cheryl Anderson with the Wes Walker Award as the YMCA's top employee. Marshall Scroggins, receptionist at the YMCA, was recognized for 40 years of service.

The Lindner award can go to anyone in the community who serves youth. They do not have to coach in a YMCA League or be a YMCA member.

Rogers has coached girls soccer at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and in the Dynamo Youth Soccer League. He and his wife, Peggy, a teacher at Maternity BVM, are the parents of four girls. Rogers coached his own daughters and then stayed on as a volunteer.

His community service includes heading the United Way drive in Kankakee County for two years, being a chaperone for the youth group at Maternity BVM and being a member of the Y's Service Club, where he also served as president for four years.

"I've loved coaching my whole life," he told the audience. He said his late father, Lew, was an inspiration. Every day, coming home from work, he was never too tired to play catch with his son. Brian's mother, Ann, still lives locally.

<strong>Blitz and Walker awards</strong>

Keethers, the Blitz Award winner, has been a member of the Y's Service Club for 36 years. He has served as the Regional Director, helping to guide clubs from as far away as Chicago and Indiana.

Long active with the food pantry at St. Teresa's, he also has been a board member for the Kankakee County Training Center.

Anderson has head the YMCA childcare program since 1992, watching children while their parents exercised.

Her tenure has been long enough, she notes, that she now sees children who are the children or parents she once watched years ago.

YMCA Executive Director Dirk Langfoss called Scroggins the "John Wayne" of the YMCA. He opens the place up every day at 3:45 a.m., no matter the weather.

Scroggins has battled cerebral palsy for a lifetime, yet, is the type of individual who does not like to take vacations. Langfoss says that whenever any other employees complain they could not make it to work, all he has to do is to point to Scroggins.