With the birth of five bison calves on Saturday, another major milestone has been passed in the quarter-century development of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie on the former Joliet Arsenal grounds north of Wilmington.

Twenty-seven purebred bison, four bulls and 23 bred cows, were brought to Midewin in October — just six months after the first Illinois birth of a pure western bison calf in about 200 years.

That milestone was passed at Nachusa Grasslands, a Nature Conservancy prairie restoration area just east of Dixon. Seventeen more pure bison calves were born there last year and another one has been added so far this year, with most births likely in May, Nachusa restoration ecologist Cody Considine said Wednesday.

At Midewin, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were "no new ones yet, although we are expecting more in the near future," U.S. Forest Service spokesman Rich Short wrote in an email.

"All five of the calves and cows appear to be healthy and doing well," Midewin's announcement said on Wednesday.

"The public is welcome to view the bison. However, due to the vast size of the pasture system and the rolling topography, spotting bison depends on where they choose to spend their time," the announcement added. Binoculars or cameras with telephoto lenses are recommended.

A more close-up viewing of the bison herd will be offered at the Midewin Bison Expedition planned Saturday, May 7, as part of the annual Illinois Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival.

Forest Service staff will have the bison located in the event pasture, which will allow for closer than normal viewing.

Meanwhile, visitors are encouraged to first stop at the Midewin Welcome Center, two miles north of Wilmington on Illinois Route 53.

The bison pasture area is accessible from trails from the Iron Bridge Trailhead, off Illinois Route 53 north of the visitor center.

On weekends, volunteer rangers now are available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to lead hikes to the bison pasture.

Visitors may have to hike, bike or ride horseback one or two miles to see the animals. The Forest Preserve District of Will County has created a Midewin-Wauponsee Trailhead off Hoff Road, linking to the bison pasture trails.

Hybridized bison have been raised for years in private meat production operations in Illinois, including farms near St. Anne and Watseka, but the Nachusa calves and Midewin's new ones are from herds of unhybridized animals brought from the west.