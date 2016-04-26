Collins out; finance director racks up $5K in legal fees

The Kankakee Valley Park District Board won't say why Finance Director Rick Hassett has accumulated $5,000 in attorney's fees, but on Monday, it agreed to pay for them following a two-hour closed session. The board also voted 3-2 to ratify a separation agreement with former Executive Director Roy Collins.

Board President Alfred "J.J." Hollis declined to discuss details of either matter other than to say Hassett would have $5,000 in legal fees covered by the district. When asked what the legal fees were for both Hollis and Hassett declined to comment

The matter has appeared on several park district agendas as a closed session topic since January but no vote was ever taken.

It was in January when the park board placed Collins on paid leave as investigators from the Illinois State Police started questioning Collins' purchase of a $3,008 pond liner using a Kankakee Valley Park Foundation check. Investigators have said they have photographs of Collins installing the liner at his home.

The investigation is ongoing, according to several sources, and has placed focus on the park district's financial books. Investigators also are looking into how cash was handled at the annual BBQ Fest and how park district funds were utilized at the event.

Hassett told the board earlier this month he's spent about eight weeks of his work time finding and preparing financial documents for investigators. Only Commissioner Dave Skelly voted against paying for Hassett's legal fees but didn't give the reasons for his vote in open session.

Park District Attorney John Coghlan said the board's vote Monday on the separation agreement marks the official departure of Collins from the park district. He had served as executive director since 2011, and earned an $85,000 yearly salary.

Hollis said he would release the agreement to the Daily Journal once it was signed.

Commissioners Duane Tucker and Skelly voted against the agreement. Voting in favor of it were Hollis, Lisa Cooper and Matt Mullady.