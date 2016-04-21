Giving back by cleaning up

Analee Villagomez remembers playing at the YWCA as a kid. On Tuesday, she had a chance to give back.

Villagomez was one of about 270 Kankakee High School freshmen to clear trash from the city's parks and downtown, while the school's sophomores and juniors took standardized tests. Her group cleaned up the new YWCA playground.

"We had a wooden playground when I was a kid," she said. "It's nice to see the new playground and to know that we are making it safer for the kids. It's great to give back."

The goal of the community service project, known as Beautify Kankakee, was to help students form relationships with community members.

Soccer coach David Acevedo volunteered alongside 20 students at the YWCA. He hopes the clean up effort will motivate the community.

"It instills the kids with the value and need to give back to the community," Acevedo said. "This was a beautiful community when I grew up. It still is with some amazing people, but it needs community involvement."

The high school has placed a greater emphasis on community service this year. All of its sports teams were required to complete at least 100 hours of community service. By the end of this school year, student athletes will have completed 3,000 hours of community service.

Athletic Director Ron Wilcox, when he was the school's basketball coach, had his players help out in the community.

"We live in a day and age when student-athletes ask, 'What's in it for me?'" Wilcox said. "We want our kids' eyes back on how we can help the community. The community supports us, and we want to support it."