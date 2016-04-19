Belson move delayed until it agrees to build corporate office

Belson Steel will have to wait at least a couple more weeks to find out whether it can move across the Canadian Railroad tracks into Bourbonnais.

Village trustees on Monday tabled a decision in order to write a new clause into an annexation agreement with the steel company. That clause would require Belson to build its corporate offices on a 20-acre plot along Larry Power Road.

"Without that paragraph in there, the rest of the operation could start up and the corporate building never gets built," Mayor Paul Schore said. "You don't know. With these legal documents, you have to have everything lined up and make sure everything the developer says it's going to do is in writing."

The board's decision followed an hourlong public hearing in which local residents expressed environmental and drainage concerns. Most of the discussion focused on the orange smoke that emits from Belson's current facility at the southwest corner of Larry Power Road and Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.

Belson recently installed a new air filtration system to minimize the company's environmental impact. Its legal team said the company has passed several inspections by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Moving Belson has been an on-and-off discussions since the 1990s. Company officials said they would like to move from their location of nearly 60 years, but would be alright with staying if certain variances do not pass.

During the past few decades, the area around the company turned into the retail center of Kankakee County with Northfield Square Mall just across the street and the Water Tower Plaza shopping complex next door.

Company officials cited those developments as to why it wants to build a new facility on the property it owns in Bourbonnais. Schore supported the company's desire to move to its Bourbonnais property, noting that a steel mill is right across the street.

"Obviously all that area in there is industrial," he said. "Our local community needs those kinds of facilities. Our contractors, our businesses need to buy new steel to get rid of old steel for the things they do. … If they're willing to build a modern facility that fits the community, I think it's a good idea."