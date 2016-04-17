5 words you probably misuse

We missed this on National Grammar Day, March 4. But for the sake of your friends, who are too kind to mention it, here are five misused words that are considered the most obvious clues that you don't know what you're talking about.

<strong>Close but not the same</strong>

If its climactic, with three c's, that involves the climate. The ice age was a climactic thing. And climatic, without that extra c, that involves a climax, like in a movie.

<strong>Run together problem</strong>

The expression is "all intents and purposes," not "all intensive purposes." If you have some intensive purposes, that's something else.

<strong>Skip the "S"</strong>

That word "anyway" never comes with an "s" at the end. Neither does "toward."

<strong>There's a difference</strong>

The word "appraise" refers to determining a value. It's not interchangeable with "apprise" that means to inform. But you could apprise someone of the appraised value of their home.

<strong>Don't deprecate this info</strong>

Some folks confuse the word "depreciate" with the word "deprecate." Depreciate relates to a decrease in value. Deprecate means to disparage.