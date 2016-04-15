As one gym closes in Bradley, another is born in Bourbonnais

When Impact Fitness closed at the end of March, most employees there were given one week notice.

While some employees must have felt like a 50-pound weight had just fallen on them, longtime head fitness trainer Ron Ferrias saw an opportunity.

A mere five days after Impact Fitness closed on March 31, the 32-year-old Ferrias opened his own gym, ElitePT, in 1,100 square feet of rented space at 263 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, and already has a client list of 33.

"I sat down with my wife [Erinne] and said, 'What should I do?'" Ferrias said. "I told her I could always get a big-boy job at a local business or I could do my own studio and continue doing what I love."

Judging from the numbers, it may be a good idea to stay in the fitness business. Since 2000, the number of people who've joined some type of fitness center has grown by 20 million. To satisfy the demand, the number of gyms has grown by 15 percent since 2010.

Ferrias scanned the classified ads, rented a U-Haul truck and the next day was traveling into the southwest suburbs looking for used gym equipment.

"I was all over: Joliet, Plainfield, Westmont, Naperville, Elgin. I was a man on a mission," he said.

And having been a fitness instructor for 11 years at Impact Fitness and its predecessor, Gold's Gym, Ferrias, a 2001 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, believed he had strong ties to a substantial customer base.

"Quite frankly, I would follow Ron wherever he went. I depend on him a lot. He motivates me," said Sandy Furrow, of Limestone. "If I have an appointment with him, I will go. Otherwise I would find an excuse not to go."

In fact, Furrow said she told Ferrias several years ago he should open his own gym. He didn't take that advice then.

"At the end of the day, this wouldn't work if all these clients didn't follow me. It wouldn't matter what I wanted to do. They are the ones who have faith in me."

Not bad for a man who graduated with a journalism degree from North Central College in Naperville.

"Journalism would have been work. Fitness was always fun."

For Ferrias, he's never felt like he's spent a day at work. "And I'm still just wearing a T-shirt and shorts to work. What's better than that?"