House OKs bill suspending late vehicle plate fines

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House passed a measure to suspend fines for drivers who are late renewing their vehicle license plates until the state can continue mailing reminders.

The bill advanced out of the Illinois House unanimously Tuesday and now goes to the Illinois Senate for consideration.

The secretary of state stopped mailing renewal reminders to save money while Illinois operates without a budget. The state has collected more than $5 million in fines since the beginning of the year. That's more than double than the amount collected during the first three months of 2015.