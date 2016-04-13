Bradley passes first anti-nepotism law

The village of Bradley voted to bar the hiring of relatives of its elected officials and department heads.

The anti-nepotism ordinance passed on Monday by a 4-2 vote, making the village the first public municipality in Kankakee County to have such a law. Trustees Mike Watson and Bob Redmond voted against it.

"People want transparency in government," Mayor Bruce Adams said. "Several municipal governments have dealt with nepotism. I just don't think it's right. We need to take a stance against it."

Adams said he has been approached several times about hiring a village official's family member. He also noted there are several current village employees who are related to Bradley officials.

"I wouldn't say it's one person's fault, but it has happened," Adams said. "Now, we're trying to put an end to it. I can understand helping someone out in the private sector, but it's not OK to show favoritism in the public sector."

Watson opposed the new legislation, fearing it could cause possible liability issues. He would rather have additional screening for village positions.

"We shouldn't discriminate against qualified people because of their bloodline," Watson said. "If you live in Bradley and pay taxes, you should be able to apply and get a job if you're qualified. I think it's an ordinance of hypocrisy."

The ordinance, which took effect immediately, exempts employees who were hired before the ordinance's adoption. Employees who start working at the village before their relatives take office also are safe.

Village officials will be responsible for speaking out before a relative gets hired. If they don't they could be disciplined. Applicants also must acknowledge whether they are related to a village official when applying for a job.

"I hope more municipalities throughout the county pass a policy like this," Adams said. "Residents deserve the transparency."