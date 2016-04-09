This week in the US

<strong>LAUREL, MISS. —</strong> Officials said a family dog in Mississippi recently came home with more than a bone or toy to play fetch — the pup had a big bag of marijuana.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that narcotics deputies were recetnly sent to the home to investigate the unusual incident.

According to the statement, the homeowner told deputies that when his dog came home with the bag, he initially thought it was garbage. But he inspected it and found that it contained a leafy substance that smelled like marijuana.

Authorities said they recovered about a pound of the drug. How or where the dog got the bag is not known.

<strong>HOT SPRINGS, ARK. —</strong> A report of armed men near an Arkansas elementary school led to a campus lockdown before police confirmed the three were actually pest control employees chasing squirrels.

A teacher at Gardner STEM Magnet School in Hot Springs saw the men about 8 a.m. Wednesday and notified administrators. According to a statement from the Hot Springs Police Department, the teacher said it looked like three men carrying rifles were running toward the school.

Officers determined the men, who were carrying pellet guns, were employees of a pest control company hired to eradicate squirrels at a neighboring apartment complex. Police said the employees fired a shot at a squirrel, missed and chased the squirrel onto school property.

A school employee said the lockdown was lifted after about an hour.

<strong>ELKO, NEV. —</strong> Despite winning more than $12.5 million at a casino, a Nevada miner plans to keep digging for gold.

Efren Aguirre told the Elko Daily Free Press that he loves his job as rock breaker operator in a gold mine and doesn't intend to quit. Recently, the 64-year-old resident of Elko hit the jackpot on a slot machine.

Aguirre said he came to the U.S. from Mexico for "more money," but this wasn't what he expected.

He has worked at Newmont Mining Corp.'s Leeville mine for 16 years. He said he decided to go to the casino after a shift on March 22.

Aguirre said he and his wife of 44 years bought their dream house in Elko and will put away most of the remaining money for a rainy day.

<strong>BROOKHAVEN, GA. —</strong> Police in suburban Atlanta found themselves counting sheep after a flock escaped an enclosure and blocked a road.

Brookhaven police said in a news release that about 20 grazing sheep and their security dogs were spotted along a road recently.

Police said they were able to contact the herder, who used a sheepdog to corral them back into their nearby enclosure.

Investigators said they're not planning to file charges for blocking the roadway or impeding traffic.