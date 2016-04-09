Teen suspect wounded in shooting

A juvenile suspected of being one of those involved in recent drive-by shootings was the victim of one Thursday night.

The 18-year-old suffered a nonlife-threatening wound to his lower torso. He was held overnight at the hospital for observation, according to Kankakee police investigations commander Jay Etzel.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the area of East Chestnut Street and North Greenwood Avenue.

The victim said he was shot as he walked. He said the shooter was the driver, who was wearing a ski mask. He did not provide further information.

Etzel said the victim was going to be arrested following his release. He was wanted for robbing a man in January. He was 17 at the time.

Thursday's drive-by shooting was the 13th since March 20. It was the third one since Tuesday.

Those two shootings happened in the 300 block of Longwood Drive on Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

A suspected shooter was arrested for the Wednesday shooting.