Five ways millennials can fatten their tax refunds

Still haven't filed your tax return?

Filing taxes in April — with less than two weeks to go until the deadline — can be business as usual for some millennials. But in the rush to file at the last minute, some 20-somethings and 30-somethings may make some costly mistakes.

After gathering their W-2 forms and other paperwork, they should do a close review of their returns to make sure they're not leaving money on the table. Although many millennials have fairly simple tax situations, they may overlook some key tax breaks that would otherwise lower their tax bill or boost their tax refunds, says Lisa Greene-Lewis, an accountant and tax expert for TurboTax.

Before you hit "submit" on your tax return, make sure to look into these tax moves:

<strong>• Write off student loan interest.</strong> Your student-loan payments may be nearly as large as your rent check, but at least that debt can lead to a tax break. Some millennials may forget that they can deduct up to $2,500 in student-loan interest, says Deb Repya, vice president of advanced markets for Allianz Life Insurance. You can claim this tax break even if you're taking the standard deduction — as many 20-somethings with fairly simple tax situations probably do. To qualify, taxpayers need to have a modified adjusted-gross income below $80,000 if they are single, or below $160,000 if they are married.

<strong>• Claim other education-related tax breaks.</strong> The American Opportunity Tax Credit, which maxes out at $2,500, can save money for students during their first four years of college. But some millennials who already have a bachelor's degree and are working may also be able to claim education-related tax breaks, Greene-Lewis says. For instance, the Lifetime Learning Credit can be claimed by people who took one course at an eligible education institution last year, even if they are not working toward a specific degree. This can help cover the costs of a one-time course at a college or vocational school, she says.

<strong>• Check out the earned-income tax credit.</strong> Many people incorrectly assume that they need to have children to file for the earned-income tax credit, a tax break for low- to moderate-income workers, Greene-Lewis says. But single people can still receive credits up to $503 if they earn less than $14,820, meaning the break could benefit some young people with low-paying jobs. And the credit is refundable, which means it is added to a person's refund if they don't owe taxes.

<strong>• Breaks for retirement savings.</strong> If your cash is starting to pile up in the bank, moving the money into a retirement account can be a way to put the money to work while also lowering your tax bill. (After all, millennials are saving more now than in previous years.) You have until the tax-filing deadline, which is April 18 this year, to open an individual retirement account (IRA) and deduct that contribution on your 2015 tax return. Savers can contribute up to $5,500 a year into an IRA (or $6,500 a year if they're at least 50 years old) and can deduct the full amount if they are not covered by a retirement plan at work. People who have a workplace retirement plan can deduct part or all of their IRA contributions if they earned less than $71,000 last year as single filers, or less than $118,000 if they are married.

For some people, opening an IRA or saving through a workplace retirement plan can also lead to a savers credit of up to $1,000 for single people or $2,000 for a married couple. (To qualify, you need to earn less than $30,500 as a single person, and you can't be a full-time student or be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return.)

<strong>• Job-related credits.</strong> If you moved a certain distance for a new job you may be able to deduct those moving expenses, including the cost of movers and travel. You can also deduct job-hunting expenses, such as fees from a job-placement agency, the cost of preparing and printing your résumé, and travel expenses. (You can deduct moving expenses even if you have a simple return and are taking the standard deduction. But you would need to claim multiple deductions and have them add up to more than the standard deduction, if you want to write off job-searching expenses.)

And of course, don't miss the deadline. Some people who are overwhelmed by their return may be tempted to wait and file after Tax Day. But missing the deadline can be a bit of a gamble. Those people who receive refunds may be fine and actually have another three years after the deadline to file and claim those refunds. But if they are wrong and end up owing taxes, the penalties for filing late and paying late can pile up quickly. If you're not sure, it may be smarter to file for an extension, which would give you more time to prepare the paperwork.