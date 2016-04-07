Fine arts festival to benefit Huff center

The Kankakee School District 111 Festival of Fine Arts will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Kankakee High School.

All proceeds from the event will be used to fund the renaming of Lafayette Elementary School to the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center. Huff was the first African-American woman to serve as a principal in the district, and was the Lafayette principal from 1971-92. The District 111 Board of Education recently voted to rename the building in Huff's honor.

The event will include a one-act play put on by Kankakee High drama students, instrument ensembles by members of the school band, piano music, vocal performances and an art gallery featuring the best work of the students. Every school in the district will have a table display, which will highlight the 150-plus year history of the district. Hors d'oeuvres will be served and there will be a silent auction.

Advance tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students, and can be purchased at Burrell Property Management, 300 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee; by calling Rebecca Winquest at 815-549-8262; or by emailing czetta@sbcglobal.net. Tickets will cost $30 at the door.

Donations of goods and services for the auction are being accepted and can be made by calling Winquest at the aforementioned number. Cash donations also are being accepted.