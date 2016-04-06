5 special moments in baseball

With Major League Baseball back in the spotlight, are you ready for five memorable moments from seasons gone by?

<strong>May 24, 1935</strong>

Crosley Field in Cincinnati was the first to be equipped with lights. Within 10 years, every other club, except the Chicago Cubs, was playing night games.

<strong>April 15, 1947</strong>

The Brooklyn Dodgers made Jackie Robinson the first African-American player to get a chance in the Big Leagues.

<strong>April 1962</strong>

The Cleveland Indians traded former Cub catcher Harry Chiti to the recently-established New York Mets for a player to be named later. And, in June, the Mets and Indians agreed that that player would be Chiti himself, essentially making him the first player to be traded for himself.

<strong>April 6, 1973</strong>

With the rule change in place in the American League, New York Yankee Ron Blomberg was baseball's first official designated hitter. Actually, he wasn't. He walked.

<strong>April 1982</strong>

Colorful Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck convinced announcer Harry Caray to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.