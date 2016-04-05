With more deaths, should helmets be mandated?

Five years after a motorcycle crash nearly killed him, Kankakee resident Greg Maxwell still wonders what his life would be like if he wore a helmet on Nov. 3, 2010.

Maxwell was less than a block away from his home in Layton, Utah, when a van merged into his lane, forcing him to veer off the road.

After being in a coma for a month, Maxwell woke up to the grim realities. The right side of his face had been completely reconstructed with titanium. His left arm and wrist also were screwed and plated together. His teeth were missing, and the vision in his right eye was gone.

Doctors determined he lost 20 percent of the gray matter in his brain — the region of the brain involved in muscle control, decision making, memory, emotions and seeing and hearing.

"I've pulled one foot from the grave just to walk and talk again," Maxwell said. "I came back from the dead. I call that second hole in my head [from surgery] a shotgun bullet from God himself. It's a miracle that I'm still alive."

Three people have died in motorcycle crashes so far this year in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Those three people represent at least 25 percent of the motorcycle fatalities that have occurred in Illinois so far this year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation's crash data.

All three were not wearing helmets when they crashed, begging the question: Should Illinois pass legislation requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets?

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said he thinks so. On Friday, he pronounced Giedre M. Pysik, 51, of Frankfort, dead after <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/nd-motorcycle-fatality-in-one-week/article_47fcde70-7b40-5524-9ff4-8897821b54fc.html" target="_blank">two motorcycles collided</a> at a rest stop on Interstate 57 near Buckley. Pysik, who wasn't wearing a helmet, died of blunt force trauma to her head.

"I have friends who ride through town and don't want to be cooped up in a helmet," Cheatum said. "But when it comes to death, I would like to see laws that require helmets. The more safety equipment you have, the better chance you have to survive."

Illinois, Iowa and New Hampshire are the only three states that don't mandate helmets, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Meanwhile, 19 states require all motorcyclists to wear helmets and 28 have some helmet laws in place.

Throughout the years, Illinois lawmakers have unsuccessfully tried to implement helmet laws.

Only 31 percent of Illinois motorcyclists reported wearing safety equipment, according to a 2011 study by IDOT. Data indicated 74.5 percent of the 146 motorists killed during that study were not wearing helmets.

Last year, Illinois motorcycle fatalities increased 21 percent from 118 deaths in 2014 to 143 in 2015. Motorcyclists account for 15 percent of the nation's traffic-related deaths and only 3 percent of vehicle registrations.

Last Wednesday, Adam Keene, 33, of Chebanse, died when he <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/chebanse-man-killed-in-motorcycle-wreck/article_d811f7a3-af22-5a62-8966-142ce35b1326.html" target="_blank">crashed into a semi</a> while riding with his wife on U.S. Route 45/52 near exit 308 in Kankakee. His wife is in critical condition. Neither of them were wearing helmets.

Growing up in Manteno, Maxwell started riding motorcycles in 1972. After his wreck in 2010, he became an advocate for helmets, arguing that laws should mandate them. He now wears one when he rides.

Maxwell was traveling 20 mph when his head struck a utility trailer in 2010. He was just completing a two-block ride back to his house.

"It's absolutely crucial to wear a helmet, whether you are riding two blocks or 200 miles," Maxwell said. "You never know when you are in jeopardy with all the people that drive with cellphones in their ears."

Maxwell's condition has progressed throughout the years. He has regained vision in his right eye and his core strength has mostly been replenished. Yet, the aftermath of that head collision lingers with memory loss and physical pain.

"I'm still recovering, but I don't think I'll ever be the same man I was before the wreck," Maxwell said. "I'm positive most of this could have been avoided if I wore a helmet."