Manteno mechanic wins new car in raffle

Allen Spangler will tell you the first and last time he owned a brand new car was 1986. Thirty years later, he's going to enjoy that new car smell again — thanks to the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties annual Wheels and More Raffle.

The 52-year-old Manteno man said he couldn't believe it when he got the call last week.

"I was on the phone, buying some car parts from an e-Bay site," he said. "I didn't want to pick up the call and cut off my transaction. But as it turned out, I didn't need those parts."

Spangler noted that his family transportation was growing more and more undependable. The failing 1989 Cadillac and his rusty old van totaled more than 400,000 miles.

"I tell people I've been what you call an 'end user,'" he said. "By the time I get rid of a car, there isn't much left in it. I'm a mechanic and I can fix them, but I've been getting tired of repairing something every night when I get home from work."

So, it took just 15 minutes between the moment Spangler hung up on the United Way call, until he arrived at the showroom of Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in Bradley.

"I haven't made up my mind yet, but I'm leaning toward the Jeep Cherokee. All I can say is that you have no idea what this can mean to your life. I've always entered the raffle. I figured it was money for a good cause if I didn't win. But I forgot about the drawing until I got that call."

The raffle drawing was part of the celebration that concluded the 2015-16 campaign. The big news for the agency was the community's continued generosity.

"We exceeded out goal for probably the third year in a row," United Way director Tiffany Derocco said. "Our goal was $880,000, and we raised $880,051."

She added CSL Behring won the Pinnacle Award again this year, as the business making the largest contribution, The CSL employee and corporate gift was $140,000.

The United Way is the fundraising arm for 26 area nonprofit, human services agencies. The money raised is used in 48 different programs, touching the lives of more than 56,000 residents.