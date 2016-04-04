5 ways to celebrate Square Root Day

You won't find it on many calendars but Monday marks a rare — and admittedly nerdy — occasion, the celebration of Square Root Day. You get it... 4/4/16. Four is the square root of 16.

You'll have to wait until May 5, 2025, to see the next rare "calendar comet."

Maybe you don't remember the first one we celebrated, Sept. 9, 1981. Or, maybe, you don't recall observing March 3, 2009. So, here are five tips you can use Wednesday.

<strong>At home</strong>

Get things squared away in the garage or in that cluttered closet.

<strong>In the kitchen</strong>

Dice up some root crops. Carrots would make fine squared roots.

<strong>Or go out to eat</strong>

Have a good square meal, or even three squares that day.

<strong>Maybe at night</strong>

Go square dancing. Or is that too obvious?

<strong>If you're a Boy Scout</strong>

Tie a square knot. That won't take long.