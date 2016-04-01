Trump camp asks local contractors to help build wall

Three area contractors say they have been asked to submit estimates on how much they'd charge to build segments of the wall Donald Trump says he'll build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The contractors, who asked not to be named because of the nature of construction bids, said they were approached by a Trump representative around the March primary in Illinois. Andrew P. Rilfirst, who worked as a campaign manager for Trump, said he wants contractors from all 50 states to contribute to what he called: "The greatest American project since the Suez Canal."

Rilfirst declined to be more specific on who is submitting bids, but said the Trump team will be paying competitive rates.

In a campaign speech in 2015, Trump, the front-runner in the GOP primary for president, said the wall would cost the bare minimum.

"I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me," he said. "Believe me. And I build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words."

One of the local contractors is from Will County.

"Have you seen the way our roads deteriorate around here? I would hate to see that happen to the wall," he said. "The problem is, we don't know much about the soil there, so it's going to be tough to estimate the foundation expense.

"We do know that this 'El Chapo' guy can dig a heckuva tunnel in that soil. So we have to consider that, too."

Taking time out from a project in Watseka, another experienced contractor, said he was somewhat concerned with the price tag — and who would pay for it.

"I know that Trump said the Mexicans would pay for this, but am I going to have to bill them and wait to get reimbursed? I don't like that idea," he said. "I'd like to get the money up front. Trump can send a collection agency down there to get our government reimbursed."

Various estimates have been presented for the overall cost of the wall. Generally speaking, the price tag is expected to exceed $10 billion. The wall would border four states and run about 2,000 miles. It has been estimated the 96-mile Berlin Wall cost the East Germans about $25 million to build in 1961.

Another yardstick for estimating costs: A borderline fence was installed across 670 miles of the Texas-Mexico border in 2006. The taxpayer cost for that project was $2.4 billion, and the fence has proven ineffective.

One of the contractors, who lives in Bourbonnais, said he plans to submit a bid he knows won't make the cut.

"I was honored to be asked to participate, but I don't think we could agree on any design," she noted. "Sure, concrete blocks with a stucco finish would be nice, but there would be upkeep on something like that. Will the Mexican government pay to repaint and patch the cracks ... on both sides?

"Of course, brick would be nice, but expensive. Vinyl siding is probably not an option. And just bare concrete is going to be a target for graffiti artists. In fact, we might as well organize a group of graffiti artists and come up with a theme for various segments to give the wall some personality."

Historically, there is no evidence the Scots ever paid the Romans for building the famous Hadrian's Wall on the England-Scotland border. Nor are there any records of Mongol invaders paying for the 5,500-mile Great Wall of China, according to construction historian Ben Kiddin.