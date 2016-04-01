Midewin ecologist receives international award for work with bird habitats

Before there was a Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, there was Bill Glass.

A state natural heritage biologist, he was one of the early advocates for preservation and restoration of the prairies and wetlands on what was the sprawling Joliet Arsenal property.

Earlier this month, Glass, an ecologist and restoration leader at Midewin for 12 years, won the Partners in Flight Stewardship Award for exceptional contributions to land bird conservation, protecting migratory and resident birds and their habitat, Marianne Hahn, volunteer co-editor of the Midewin Tallgrass Prairie Alliance newsletter, wrote for the current edition. The award was announced at the North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Convention on March 16.

"The work at Midewin has truly been a long-term labor of love to bring back a highly-altered, ecologically nonfunctional landscape to one that supports a huge diversity of native birds, other wildlife and even rare aquatic species," wrote Leakhena Au, the U.S. Forest Service regional wildlife program manager who nominated Glass for the international award.

Most recently, Grass, 67, has been working with the introduction of bison.

In October, four bison bulls and 23 cows, all believed to be bred, were relocated to Midewin, where they occasionally can be seen from Illinois Route 53 or on trails from Midewin's Iron Bridge access site.

Calves are expected to be born in April and May, which should bring a new surge of visitors.

Attendance already jumped after the reintroduction of the bison, but their presence at Midewin isn't entirely for tourism. They're also expected to become partners in prairie restoration and improving habitat for grassland birds.

"We're hoping that the bison can help us increase our diversity of plant life here," Glass said in October. "Plants that ordinarily have difficulty getting established do better with bison grazing to keep down the competition from taller plants."

Some grassland birds like short grass, some medium, some tall, Glass said. Some like thick layers of thatch at the ground level. The bison will be rotated through four pastures on the 1,200-acre site and staff members will monitor the sites for comparison. Plus, they have data from 20 years of cattle grazing, he said.

Having four pastures also will allow the staff and volunteers to do prairie restoration work "without the bison interfering and without us interfering with them," Glass said.

<strong>Here since 1984</strong>

Before joining the U.S. Forest Service staff at Midewin in 2004, Glass had been a state nature heritage biologist in this district of Illinois since 1984, when he made his first annual birding survey of what was then the Joliet Arsenal — U.S. Army property.

Working with arsenal property managers Joe Kasher and Hal Holtz, he made recommendations for habitat improvements and land management.

He also did natural heritage work across Will, Kankakee and Grundy counties, managing natural areas, doing controlled burns, removing invasive species and improving habitat for rare plants and animals.

However, once Midewin was established, he was centered there and "probably 60 percent of my work was at Midewin," he said Tuesday.

Glass has had disappointments. Upland sandpipers, long-haul migrants between Argentina and Alaska, numbered 140 at Midewin in 1986, but have dwindled to half a dozen in recent years. Glass suspects the cause is habitat change in South America.

But disappointments have been few.

"For most of Midewin's history, habitat and wildlife restoration and monitoring activities at Midewin have been organized and led by Bill Glass," Hahn wrote. "His persistence in using the best available science and drawing on community expertise and engagement to monitor and restore habitats at Midewin has resulted in robust populations of declining bird species, such as Henslow's sparrow, loggerhead shrike, bobolink, grasshopper sparrow, red-headed woodpecker and eastern meadowlark. It has even resulted in the return of breeding western meadowlarks and northern bobwhite."

Glass has been pleased with the pace of restoration at Midewin, where Hahn noted that such efforts "have touched over 13,000 acres" of the 19,000 turned over to the National Forest Service in 1996.

"I originally thought we wouldn't be restoring as quickly as we are," Glass said. "With partners, we have progressed more quickly than I thought we might."