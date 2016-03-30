Vacant house fire quickly extinguished

A vacant house in Kankakee suffered $20,000 in damage following a fire on Monday.

According to a Kankakee Fire release, a police officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the two-story residence in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue at 9:08 p.m.

The fire, which was quickly extinguished, was confined to the second floor. The cause was determined to be an open flame.

According to Assistant Chief Phillip Perkins, investigators found the back door had been kicked in.

The owners said the last tenant left furniture in the apartment. Investigators reported it had been moved around. There was more than enough material inside to start a fire probably to keep person(s) warm.

The gas had been shut off while the electric was still on, Perkins said.

Kankakee Township and Bradley fire departments, Riverside ambulance and Kankakee police assisted.