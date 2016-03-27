Behind an OD death, a hope for change

The message Danielle Moore was about to send her friend, Madelyn Klotzke, included the type of abbreviation only adolescent girls can configure.

"BFFTDLEOAAF" — best friends forever, till death, love each other always and forever.

It was written on a heart-shaped balloon along with another wistful thought: "I hope this travels the whole way up to you." Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Danielle released the balloon into the air at Perry Farm Park along with three dozen other friends and family. It was exactly one year after Maddie, as she was known, was found dead of a drug overdose.

"Nobody understands. That's what she always said," said Jessica Pizur, Maddie's mother. Pizur is using the untimely death of her eldest child to draw attention to the scourge of drug addiction, particularly of heroin, which is killing thousands of Americans each year.

In the last 15 years, the death count has quadrupled and has increased in about every U.S. county, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Today, 78 people die, on average, every day to heroin and prescription pills. Ithaca, N.Y., a small college town in Upstate New York, is even considering becoming the first city in the U.S. to open a government-sanctioned drop-in center where users can shoot up under the watch of medical staff.

Heroin addiction — or at least the open discussion of it — has punctured the middle class. Two GOP presidential candidates this year, Jeb Bush and Carly Fiorina, both struggled with drug-addicted children. Fiorina's stepdaughter died of an overdose in 2009.

Indeed, the tenor of the conversation is changing drastically and it seems punctuated by one death after another. But on Wednesday, a group of Maddie's friends, who called themselves "the best friend squad," wanted to make it clear Maddie is no statistic.

"She wasn't just another junkie," Katie Ilkanic said. The girls, many of whom had commemorative pink bows tattooed on their feet or wrists in the days following Maddie's death, described a fun-loving teen who was artistic and giving. They also described a person who grappled with past sexual assaults and who bottled up her emotions.

Maddie's mother said Maddie suffered in silence.

"I regret fighting with her that weekend when I knew she was sad," Pizur said. Maddie began abusing drugs and alcohol at age 12. By 16, she was using harder drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin. She completed two stints of rehab and was on her way to the third when she relapsed last year.

Pizur doesn't know exactly what happened that night. What she's heard since her daughter's death was that Maddie and some friends were hanging out that Sunday. They may have gotten high at the Kmart in Bradley. Maddie, Pizur said, began showing signs of an overdose that night. Her friends, she said, carried her inside to a friend's house on Bradley's east side. No one knew she was dead until the next morning.

Maddie was one of 19 people who died of a drug overdose last year in Kankakee County. She had just turned 18.

"She never showed that she was in pain," said another friend, Alexis Zervos. "No matter how much she tried to put it in the back of her mind, it was always right there tormenting her."