Teen crashes truck into home

No one was at home early Wednesday morning when a pickup truck crashed through a garage and into a sunroom of a Bourbonnais home.

Chaise M. Terrell, 18, of Bourbonnais, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, no driver's license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving on a sidewalk. A judge set his bond at $20,000.

According to a police report, a home owner on John Casey Road called and said he heard a loud noise east of his house.

Searching the area, an officer saw a home in the 700 block of Robert Drive where the garage door appeared driven through.

Terrell approached the officer, who noted Terrell appeared to be nervous, speaking fast and was quick to answer questions.

Terrell allegedly told the officer his friend was driving and they were on their way home from Terrell's job.

He said the friend turned onto Robert Drive from Washington Avenue at a high rate of speed. This caused him to lose control. The friend over corrected. The truck crashed through the garage door, through the back of the garage and came to rest in a sunroom.

Terrell said his friend fled. He allegedly later changed his story and admitted he was the one driving the truck.