This week in the US

<strong>ALTOONA, PA. —</strong> Police said a central Pennsylvania man who locked himself out of his house wound up locked up in jail once emergency responders realized he had unpaid court fines.

The Altoona Mirror reported 35-year-old Jeffrey Jones climbed onto the roof Sunday night while trying to get into his house through a window, but had to call 911 when he got stuck.

Altoona police said that's when they discovered Jones was wanted by the Blair County sheriff's office for failing to pay about $750 in court costs and fines.

As a result, Jones was taken to jail.

<strong>CHARLTON, MASS. —</strong> Police in a Massachusetts town are warning residents to be on the lookout for men challenging passers-by to rap battles.

Charlton police told WCVB-TV that a black SUV containing a group of men in their late teens or early 20s pulled up next to three teenage boys recently.

One of the men got out of the vehicle and started rapping. The other men then asked the teens if they wanted to "spit some bars" with them. When the boys declined, the men drove off.

Police said it doesn't appear to be an attempted abduction, but the boys were frightened.

Charlton's website says it's one of the 50 safest cities in Massachusetts.

<strong>DENVER —</strong> A Denver woman has been accused of stealing a taxi, but not before she told the driver where she was headed.

KMGH-TV reported that the cab driver called police to say that a woman got in his cab and asked to go to a 7-Eleven store.

Police said she then threatened him with a knife, kicked him out of the taxi and took off in the vehicle.

The woman ditched the cab but walked to the convenience store she had initially mentioned. Police said she was arrested there and taken into custody.

<strong>FORT LEE, N.J. —</strong> Police said a truck driver used fishing line to flip his license plate in a bid to avoid paying tolls into New York City.

A police officer said he saw 41-year-old Javier Marte, of Yonkers, N.Y., drive through a George Washington Bridge electronic toll lane without the toll registering.

Police stopped his truck and found a fishing line rigged from the cab to a hinge on the front license plate. They say the line could flip the plate out of view going through the toll plaza. They also say the rear license plate was bent up to defeat security cameras.

Marte is accused of tampering with public records and theft of services.