Senate pushes through higher ed funding bill

Another attempt to restore higher education funding is working its way through the Illinois General Assembly.

On Thursday, the Illinois Senate, by a 39-18 vote, passed SB 2059. The bill restores funding to colleges and universities, as well as the Monetary Award Program, better known as MAP, which offers financial assistance to community college students.

The two state senators who represent most of the Daily Journal region, Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, and Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, were split on the vote. Hutchinson voted in favor of the bill, and Barickman did not offer his support.

Illinois public universities and community colleges have not received state funding since early last year, causing some to issue layoff notices.

Students relying on MAP grants to enroll in public and private universities also are in limbo regarding enrollment for the summer and fall sessions.

"Last week, I stood with hundreds of Governors State University students who came out in support of funding for MAP grants and high education facilities," Hutchinson said in a news release issued Thursday.

"Those students currently have no assurance that they will be able to come back to school next semester. For a state to have a bright economic future full of talented and skilled workers, it must invest in higher education.

Barickman did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Olivet Nazarene University president John Bowling said the Bourbonnais school is owed $3.5 million for the hundreds of students who rely on MAP funding. Kankakee Community College and GSU enroll numerous students whose education is largely funded through this program.

The senate bill would allow Gov. Bruce Rauner to allocate funds for higher ed.