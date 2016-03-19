Kankakee school district mulls how to use $30M

A federal subsidized <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/new-kankakee-high-school-on-horizon/article_9e475bfe-a079-5d8b-a075-7a029dc6768d.html">loan program</a> will be ushering in $29.8 million in improvements to Kankakee's schools. How will the Kankakee school district spend it?

In a word, district officials are looking to modernize. All of the district's schools are at least 50 years old and haven't been renovated in decades. Plus, the district is transitioning into a more career-oriented <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-schools-set-sights-on-academy-model/article_bab49e80-83b8-582c-9456-81f5573ea5d5.html">academy model</a>.

"We need facilities that are going to enhance learning instead of trying to retrofit 21st century learning into 19th century buildings," superintendent Genevra Walters said. "We are very open to being as creative as possible. However, we don't want to develop a building and try to figure out how the programs fit into them. We want to build based on what our students need to succeed."

The goal of this construction and maintenance funding is to improve common areas at every school — such as libraries, cafeterias and gyms. That includes new lighting, flooring, windows, doors and ceilings at all the schools, plus security enhancements. But the most ambitious plans are being made for Kankakee High School, where the largest share of the money would be invested.

District officials are planning to gather public input at a meeting in April. The district will have to borrow the money itself but will get reimbursed millions for the interest paid on the loans.

Walters said the district will take about a year to form a plan for its schools. Here's a peek at what school officials are considering:

<strong>A modern high school</strong>

The district wants to pump as much funding as possible into the high school because all of its students eventually will go there. It's 51 years old and hasn't been remodeled since 1994. The key will be building around an academy model for its students.

"We want the high school to have a new feel to it," said Rob Grossi, the business services coordinator. "We want the building to reflect the professional and career-oriented mentality we're developing."

Students told school officials they want better music and athletic facilities, as well as more access to the Internet. District officials included artificial turf and a field house for athletics as possible projects but were told by federal officials those items wouldn't qualify.

More infrastructure for technology does qualify. The district just started an <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/tech-takes-on-student-achievement-gap/article_3b566fb7-583f-57ec-a68b-11a488f1981e.html">initiative</a> to give every single student a digital notebook by 2020, something they can't do without the technological infrastructure such as wiring to do it.

One of Walters' goals when she became superintendent was to build an entirely new high school, but the financial positions of both the state and the school district have made that impossible.

"This is an opportunity to have a virtually new high school," Walters said. "I don't see us having $80 million in the near future to build a new high school, so this is going to have to be sufficient."

<strong>Expanding Taft Primary School</strong>

The district will be shuffling students into <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/is-kankakee-s-new-grade-model-all-about-money/article_9aed52ab-3f2b-5420-9065-38fcf92c5183.html">grade centers</a> when it closes Aroma Park Primary School and converts Lafayette Primary School into a special education center next year. That will move about 400 kindergartners and first-graders to Taft.

Space will be scarce at the 60-year-old school, so school officials want to add more classrooms. The district's other schools, on the other hand, don't have space concerns.

<strong>The greenhouse effect</strong>

The district already has gardens at several schools to give students hands-on experience with science and agriculture. To expand on the idea, Walters wants to build a greenhouse for use by the district's elementary schools.

The greenhouse would allow all the schools to adopt the district's academy model, whether it is for first-graders studying agriculture or to support the science magnet programs at Taft and Kennedy Middle Grade School. By the time students get to the high school they would be prepared to take more advance classes in agriculture, which Walters hopes to establish.

Walters also said the greenhouse could be opened to the community.