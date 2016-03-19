Cabaret fundraiser to benefit symphony

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women's Board will recreate the atmosphere of the 1880s nightclub scene in Paris to help raise funds for the symphony.

The event is the second annual Cabaret for the group, set for Saturday, April 2, at the Kankakee Elks Country Club.

The fictional cabaret is intended to mimic the Montmartre district of Paris. That portion of the city, throughout the years, has been a haven for artists, having housed Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec at times.

The most-famed nightclub of the district during the 1880s was the Caveau du Chat Noir (The Cellar of the Black Cat). The decor of the evening will help to recreate the atmosphere of that time, according to Charles Balesi, who along with Demarah Pammer will serve as masters of ceremonies

Barbi Brewer Watson, the executive director of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, will be one of the performers of the evening. It's a rare opportunity for her to step out out of the background and in front of the microphone. She'll be singing works by Jerome Kern.

"The symphony is a great cultural asset," Watson said, "and the women's board is a best kept secret behind the symphony."

Last year's event raised $5,000. Some 140 people attended.

Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction of 60 plus items and baskets donated by area merchants and benefactors.

Entertainment highlights in addition to Watson include Momence Mayor Mick Porter singing Sinatra; Warren Brown impersonating Mark Twain; Bob and Kathy Evans in a clarinet duet; Kyle and Dena Cassity; Winnie Noll and her band "The Rocking Soul'; and Keith Welkey playing jazz guitar during dinner.

<strong>What:</strong> Cabaret fundraiser by the Kankakee Valley Women's Symphony Board.

<strong>When:</strong> 6 p.m., Saturday, April 2.

<strong>Where</strong>: Kankakee Elks Country Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive, St. Anne.

<strong>Details:</strong> $50 a ticket. Event includes a dinner, a silent auction and a night of cabaret acts emceed by Gretchen Demarah Pammer and Charles Balesi. Call 815-933-6058 org 815-427-6151 for tickets.